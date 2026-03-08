NHL EDGE stats: Carlson trade boosts Ducks’ Pacific Division title chances

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we break down John Carlson’s outlook after being traded to the Anaheim Ducks.
The Anaheim Ducks acquired puck-moving defenseman John Carlson from the Washington Capitals on Friday, boosting their chances of winning the Pacific Division and also their power-play outlook.
The 36-year-old, who won the Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018 and can become an unrestricted free agent after this season, could make his Ducks debut against the St. Louis Blues at Honda Center on Sunday (9 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Victory+, KCOP-13
Since entering the NHL in 2009-10, Carlson ranked among the defenseman leaders in points (771; fourth), assists (605; third), shots on goal (2,635; fifth), goals (166; sixth) and power-play points (273; sixth) as the longtime teammate of the NHL's all-time leading goal-scorer Alex Ovechkin (921) prior to the trade. Carlson has a chance to play on the first power-play unit for Anaheim, which would bring exposure to three of the NHL’s elite young forwards in Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier and rookie Beckett Sennecke. Carlson was tied for Washington's lead in primary assists (19) and tied for the eighth most among NHL defensemen in that category this season prior to the trade.
The Ducks have been one of the NHL’s biggest turnaround teams this season under new coach Joel Quenneville and ranked 13th in goals per game (3.25) at the time of the trade, but their power play (18.2 percent; 23rd out of 32 teams) has room for improvement. Carlson, who had become Washington’s No. 2 option on the blue line behind Jakob Chychrun, was tied with Chychrun for ninth among NHL defensemen in points (97 in 134 games) and ranked eighth in assists (82) over the past two seasons combined prior to the trade.