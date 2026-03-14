Gudas suspended 5 games for actions in Ducks game

NEW YORK -- Anaheim Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas has been suspended for five games, without pay, for kneeing Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews during NHL Game No. 1029 in Toronto on Thursday, March 12, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 15:43 of the second period. Gudas was assessed a major penalty for kneeing and a game misconduct.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Gudas will forfeit $104,166.65. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.