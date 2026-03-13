NHL returning to Germany next season as part of campaign to grow game in country

Tim Stutzle will get to show off his home country next season when the Ottawa Senators take on the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2026 NHL Global Series Germany.
The two regular-season games will be played at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf on Dec. 18 and Dec. 20.
But this is more than just two hockey games. The Global Series is the latest step in the NHL's effort to grow the game in Germany.
In addition to announcing the Global Series games at a press conference in Dusseldorf on Friday, the NHL and the NHL Players' Association also unveiled details of their joint long-term international growth strategy to deepen the NHL's presence in Germany. Key parts of the plan include strategic investment in growing the current and future game through grassroots, content and other fan engagement initiatives across Germany, forging new, long-term business partnerships, and making a commitment to bringing more NHL regular-season games to Germany.
The press conference was attended by NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly, NHLPA senior director of international strategy and growth Rob Zepp, president of NHL business Keith Wachtel and Dusseldorf Mayor Dr. Stephan Keller.
"I think German hockey has been growing a lot and there are a lot of great players from there," said Stutzle, who was born in Viersen. "And now that [the NHL] have been committing to playing games there and supporting kids as well, it's huge. Hopefully it gets more people to play hockey in Germany. It's really exciting news."