NHL returning to Germany next season as part of campaign to grow game in country

Senators to play Blackhawks in regular-season games in Dusseldorf on Dec. 18, 20

Stutzle Bedard with bug

© Getty Images

Tim Stutzle will get to show off his home country next season when the Ottawa Senators take on the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2026 NHL Global Series Germany.

The two regular-season games will be played at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf on Dec. 18 and Dec. 20.

But this is more than just two hockey games. The Global Series is the latest step in the NHL's effort to grow the game in Germany.

In addition to announcing the Global Series games at a press conference in Dusseldorf on Friday, the NHL and the NHL Players' Association also unveiled details of their joint long-term international growth strategy to deepen the NHL's presence in Germany. Key parts of the plan include strategic investment in growing the current and future game through grassroots, content and other fan engagement initiatives across Germany, forging new, long-term business partnerships, and making a commitment to bringing more NHL regular-season games to Germany.

The press conference was attended by NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly, NHLPA senior director of international strategy and growth Rob Zepp, president of NHL business Keith Wachtel and Dusseldorf Mayor Dr. Stephan Keller.

"I think German hockey has been growing a lot and there are a lot of great players from there," said Stutzle, who was born in Viersen. "And now that [the NHL] have been committing to playing games there and supporting kids as well, it's huge. Hopefully it gets more people to play hockey in Germany. It's really exciting news."

MTL@OTT: Stutzle directs the puck through his own legs and in for equalizer

The NHL has held 22 games in Germany, including one in the regular season, 12 in the preseason and nine in the offseason. The most recent game in Germany was the 2024 Global Series Challenge Germany between Munchen EHC Red Bull and the Buffalo Sabres on Sept. 27, 2024. The one regular-season game was the Premiere Series in Berlin on Oct. 8, 2011, when the Sabres defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-2.

The NHL's investment in Germany will reach well beyond the ice. This weekend marks the debut of Hockey Day in Germany, the first program of its kind in the country. The March 13-14 celebration will engage fans through a series of hockey-centric activities, including interactive experiences at the NHL Global Fan Tour, an appearance by the Stanley Cup, e-gaming competitions and a live viewing event for the "NHL Saturday presented by Fastenal" broadcast featuring the Anaheim Ducks and Senators.

Stutzle, 24, said having the NHL play games in Germany, and all over Europe for that matter, helps kids start to dream of playing in the NHL.

"The NHL is the best league in the world, as a kid, that's what you dream of, maybe not right away, but if you get higher and higher, it makes you work harder to achieve that dream," Stutzle said. "If you see those guys play over there, those are role models, I think it's really important."

Stutzle said he saw it firsthand when the Senators, Detroit Red Wings, Minnesota Wild and Toronto Maple Leafs all played against each other in Stockholm, Sweden, in 2023.

"It was a packed rink every night," Stutzle said. "Just the excitement the people have in Europe and all over the world, so just really cool to see."

Chicago played in the 2019 Global Series in Prague, Czechia, losing 4-3 to the Philadelphia Flyers. The Blackhawks also played in the Premiere Series in 2009 in Helsinki, Finland. They lost 4-3 in a shootout and then won 4-0 against the Florida Panthers.

This will be the first NHL trip overseas for Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard.

"I think when we found out the whole team was pretty fired up," said Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. "It's a great opportunity for us. Just spreading (the game) to other parts of the world and showing our skill set and what we do over here, we're excited."

CHI@VGK: Bedard zips in and rings the puck into the top corner

German hockey has been on the rise in the NHL, led by Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl. Not only has the 30-year-old from Cologne been to the Stanley Cup Final the past two seasons, he's one of the top players in the League, winning the Hart Trophy as League MVP and the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's leading scorer in 2019-20. Draisaitl also won the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy as the NHL's leading goal-scorer last season with 52.

He is by far the all-time leader in points among Germany-born NHL players with 1,050 (433 goals, 617 assists) all with Edmonton. The next closest is current Boston Bruins coach Marco Sturm, who had 487 points (242 goals, 245 assists) in 938 games with the San Jose Sharks, Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Washington Capitals, Vancouver Canucks and Florida Panthers from 1997-2012.

Draisaitl leads all Germany-born players this season with 94 points (34 goals, 60 assists), with Stutzle second with 68 points (30 goals, 38 assists) and Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider third with 45 points (eight goals, 37 assists).

Stutzle said the more the NHL plays games in Europe, the better it is for kids in every country.

"All those kids coming out to those games and watching their role models play," Stutzle said. "I feel like as a guy from Germany, there are probably a lot of kids they look up to Leon or [Seider] or me; the more you get those guys over there, it's going to make [kids] work even harder and want to achieve that dream as well.

"They look up to us and it means a lot to us. We're just trying to be role models for those kids."

Germany is also on the rise on the international stage. It won the silver medal at the 2023 IIHF World Championships. It reached the quarterfinals of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Stutzle, Draisaitl and Seider were three of the seven NHL players on the Germany roster at the Olympics.

"I think Germany has done some great things in hockey," Stutzle said. "The game has grown a lot, so I hope there are going to be a lot more kids signed to play hockey and loving the game as much as I do, and I think it's going to be awesome."

The 2026 Global Series will be the 16th NHL season to include regular-season games outside of North America and the second time in Germany.

Stutzle, the only German on the Senators roster, can't wait to show his teammates his own country.

"I had a great time (in Sweden), just showing teammates around Europe," Stutzle said. "We had a bunch of Swedes on the team, and I just want to do the same thing for my teammates and show them around. We're going to have a lot of family in town and friends and it's definitely going to be special and a moment I will never forget."

