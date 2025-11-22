Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Josi could return for Predators this weekend
Zucker back for Sabres; Matthews, Knies likely out for Maple Leafs on Saturday
Nashville Predators
Roman Josi practiced Thursday and could return against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. The defenseman and Predators captain has been sidelined the past 12 games with an upper-body injury he sustained on Oct. 23. Josi has five points (one goal, four assists) in eight games this season. He missed the final 25 games of last season and was diagnosed with Postural Tachycardia Syndrome (PTS), a condition where a change in posture from lying down to standing causes an abnormal increase in heart rate, often accompanied by symptoms such as dizziness, lightheadedness and fatigue, according to Cleveland Clinic. "It was great to see him out there. Obviously, we miss him when he's out of the lineup, it's pretty obvious," Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said after practice Wednesday. "Was nice to have him back earlier in the year, so hopefully he's getting closer to a return. ... For his first practice, I wasn't really evaluating him. I was just happy to see happy to see him out there, and hopefully he felt good."
Toronto Maple Leafs
Auston Matthews took part in a full practice on Friday but is "doubtful" to return against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP), coach Craig Berube said. The Maple Leafs captain, who has missed four games, has 14 points (nine goals, five assists) in 17 games this season. Berube also said Matthew Knies likely won't play against Montreal. The forward, who has missed the past two games with a lower-body injury, was on the ice Friday. He has 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) in 19 games this season. … Anthony Stolarz has not been on the ice since he sustained an upper-body injury Nov. 11. "Worse than we thought (initially)," coach Craig Berube said Thursday. "... I really don't have a timetable for him."
Buffalo Sabres
Jason Zucker returned for the Sabres against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday after missing eight games because of illness. The forward, who rejoined the team Monday for their morning skate, was at left wing on a line with Ryan McLeod and Jack Quinn on Friday. He has seven points (four goals, three assists) in 12 games this season. ... Zach Benson is day to day and could return when the Sabres host the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. The forward missed his 10th straight game Friday.
Carolina Hurricanes
Jalen Chatfield returned to the lineup for the Hurricanes against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. The defenseman had missed seven games with an upper-body injury he sustained when he was hit in the head by Minnesota Wild forward Tyler Pitlick in a 4-3 win on Nov. 6. Chatfield has three assists in 13 games this season.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Victor Hedman is "probably a couple of weeks away still" for the Lightning because of an undisclosed injury, coach Jon Cooper said prior to a 2-1 overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. The defenseman, who was placed on injured reserve Thursday, has 12 assists and is averaging 22:36 of ice time in 15 games this season. He has missed the past five games. "It's just a tough one for him," Cooper said. "The big thing here is the longevity and having him be better in the long run."
Minnesota Wild
Zach Bogosian was activated off injured reserve and returned for the Wild against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. The defenseman had missed 16 games with a lower-body injury. ... Forward Nico Sturm was also activated off injured reserve but did not play. He has not played this season after having offseason back surgery.