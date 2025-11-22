NHL Status Report: Josi could return for Predators this weekend

Nashville Predators

Roman Josi practiced Thursday and could return against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. The defenseman and Predators captain has been sidelined the past 12 games with an upper-body injury he sustained on Oct. 23. Josi has five points (one goal, four assists) in eight games this season. He missed the final 25 games of last season and was diagnosed with Postural Tachycardia Syndrome (PTS), a condition where a change in posture from lying down to standing causes an abnormal increase in heart rate, often accompanied by symptoms such as dizziness, lightheadedness and fatigue, according to Cleveland Clinic. "It was great to see him out there. Obviously, we miss him when he's out of the lineup, it's pretty obvious," Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said after practice Wednesday. "Was nice to have him back earlier in the year, so hopefully he's getting closer to a return. ... For his first practice, I wasn't really evaluating him. I was just happy to see happy to see him out there, and hopefully he felt good."