Mammoth to host 2027 Winter Classic vs. Avalanche in Salt Lake City

The Winter Classic is coming to Utah.

The Utah Mammoth will host the 2027 Discover NHL Winter Classic, playing the Colorado Avalanche at picturesque Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. A date will be announced at a later time.

The event will celebrate the extraordinary progress since the NHL established a new franchise in Utah on April 18, 2024.

“There’s no better place for it, it’s an absolute beautiful, beautiful, state and city,” Mammoth defenseman Sean Durzi said. “To showcase not only Utah but the community and our team in itself is going to be amazing.”

Despite a tight timeline, the team bought the hockey assets of the Arizona Coyotes, built a temporary practice facility, completed initial renovations of Delta Center and played its inaugural 2024-25 season as the Utah Hockey Club.

Then the team unveiled a permanent brand identity as the Utah Mammoth, opened a new practice facility and completed the next phase of renovations of Delta Center, which has been packed with loud, passionate fans again this season.

Now the Mammoth will draw their largest crowd yet. Nestled between the mountains and downtown, Rice-Eccles Stadium sits on the campus of the University of Utah and seats more than 54,000 for college football.

It was the site of the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2002 Salt Lake Olympics. The 1980 United States hockey team lit the cauldron at the opening ceremony in honor of its “Miracle on Ice” and gold medal.

“It’s a beautiful venue, the background of the mountains, it’s very well taken care of,” Durzi said. “The atmosphere in there is pretty special. For us to be able to showcase that and showcase the fans, how loud it’s going to be, it’s going to be exciting.”

When the puck drops for this Winter Classic, all 32 franchises will have participated in an outdoor game. Before this season, the Mammoth and the Florida Panthers were the only teams who hadn’t appeared in one. The Panthers hosted the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic against the New York Rangers at loanDepot park in Miami on Jan. 2.

“We’re excited and honored that the League selected us for the Winter Classic,” Colorado president of hockey operations Joe Sakic said. “The Avalanche organization is always proud to be in consideration for marquee events like this. We’re looking forward to being matched up with a great team and represent the Rocky Mountain region in a game that appeals to these two markets in this part of the country.”

The Avalanche have appeared in three outdoor games.

They lost to the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 before 50,095 in the Stadium Series at Coors Field in Denver on Feb. 27, 2016, and to the Los Angeles Kings 3-1 before 43,574 in the Stadium Series at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Feb. 15, 2020.

They defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe in Stateline, Nevada, on Feb. 20, 2021. The game was for a TV audience with no fans in attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked about his reaction to having a Winter Classic in Utah, defenseman Mikhail Sergachev, who played with the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2022 Stadium Series in Nashville, said: “It’s sick. I played in one in Nashville with 70,000 people, it was perfect.”