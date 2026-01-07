Mammoth to host 2027 Discover NHL Winter Classic at University of Utah

Bill Armstrong has already planned his commute for the 2027 Discover NHL Winter Classic.
"The beauty is my house is like a two-minute walk to the stadium," the Utah Mammoth general manager told NHL.com. "So, that morning I'm going to take my iPad, step outside, and make the quick walk to the stadium. And my wife will probably have a big tailgate at our house."
She could hold that tailgate on Wednesday as a celebration of the news that Utah, which is in its second season, has been awarded the 18th NHL Winter Classic.
That offical announcement came at Rice-Eccles Stadium during a press conference with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, Mammoth owners Ryan and Ashley Smith, and Mammoth forward Logan Cooley.
The Mammoth will become the 32nd NHL team to play in an outdoor game when they host the Colorado Avalanche at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
It will be the NHL's 47th outdoor game. The 44 played so far have a combined attendance of 2,276,221, an average of 51,732. A date for the game will be announced at a later time.
The next outdoor game will be the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 1 (6:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS).
The Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens will play in the 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg on Oct. 25, 2026.
"Super cool," Utah captain Clayton Keller said. "I grew up watching the Winter Classic. I watched the 24/7 show on HBO. That was my favorite thing to watch. Now to be a part of that will be super special and a ton of fun."
Armstrong said the Winter Classic announcement gives everyone who has been associated with the Mammoth, and before that the Arizona Coyotes, a chance "to reflect and be grateful for all the things that have happened to the franchise."