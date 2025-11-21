NHL On Tap: Penguins resume play after Global Series, host Wild

Going Wild

The Penguins will have to re-acclimate themselves at home against the red-hot Wild (10-7-4), who have won three straight, are 5-0-1 in their past six and 7-1-1 in their past nine. U.S. Olympic hopeful Matt Boldy has seven points (four goals, three assists) in a five-game point streak, and the forward has nine points (six goals, three assists) in his past seven games. The Wild have scored the first goal in a team-record 10 straight games since Oct. 30; Minnesota has scored first in 13 games this season, tied for third in the NHL. Rookie goalie Jesper Wallstedt could be playing his way onto Sweden's Olympic roster. He's 5-0-2 with a 2.20 goals-against average, .926 save percentage and two shutouts in seven games. He had a shutout streak of 175:12 end in Minnesota's 4-3 shootout win against the Hurricanes on Wednesday. It was the longest shutout streak by an NHL rookie since the 2015-16 season, when John Gibson had a streak of 184:30 with the Anaheim Ducks.