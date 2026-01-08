Hall, ironman goaltender with record 502 consecutive starts, dies at 94

Glenn Hall, a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame whose streak of 502 consecutive starts by a goaltender – 552 including Stanley Cup Playoffs – is among the most untouchable records in sports, died Wednesday in a Stony Plain, Alberta hospital. He was 94.

Hall spent 10 of his 18 NHL seasons with the Chicago Black Hawks -- the team's name was then two words -- with whom he won the Stanley Cup in 1961 and earned the nickname "Mr. Goalie." He finished his NHL career with a record of 407-326-164, a 2.50 goals-against average and 84 shutouts, his shutout total ranking fourth all-time in the NHL.

"Glenn Hall was the very definition of what all hockey goaltenders aspire to be. Aptly nicknamed 'Mr. Goalie,' Glenn was sturdy, dependable, and a spectacular talent in net," said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman in a statement. "He set the bar for consistency with a goaltending ironman record of 502 consecutive regular-season games played for the Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks. That record, set from 1955-56 to 1962-63, still stands, probably always will, and is almost unfathomable – especially when you consider he did it all without a mask.

"Glenn was a true star, whose career was filled with accomplishment and accolades. From the moment he stepped foot in an NHL crease, Hall excelled. He won the Calder Trophy with the Red Wings, earned every win for the Blackhawks in their run to the 1961 Stanley Cup, and captured a Conn Smythe Trophy despite losing in the Final with the St. Louis Blues. A seven-time, first-team NHL All-Star – an honor bestowed on him more than any other goalie – Hall is an honored member of the Hockey Hall of Fame and was selected as one of the NHL’s 100 Greatest Players.

"The National Hockey League family mourns the passing of a legend of the game and sends our heartfelt condolences to Glenn’s children Pat, Lindsay, Tammy, and Leslie as well as the entire Hall family."

Many of Hall's heroics came after he was mildly sick to his stomach with nervous energy before the start of a game.

"I always felt I played better if I was sick before the game," he once said, stories of his illness often greatly exaggerated. "If I wasn't sick, I felt I hadn't done everything I could to try to win."