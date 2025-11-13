Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Strome to make season debut for Ducks
Jenner out long term for Blue Jackets; Nichushkin week to week for Avalanche
Anaheim Ducks
Ryan Strome will make his season debut against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, KTTV, Victory+). Strome, who sustained an upper-body injury during the preseason, skated on a line with Mikael Granlund and Frank Vatrano on Thursday. He had 41 points (10 goals, 31 assists) in 82 games last season. Granlund will also be returning after missing eight games since sustaining a lower-body injury against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 25. The forward has eight points (two goals, six assists) in eight games.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Boone Jenner will be out long term for the Blue Jackets with an upper-body injury and will not play at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNP, SNW, SNE). The forward left in the second period of a 2-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday and his injury is not short term, coach Dean Evason said. Jenner has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 16 games this season. "Obviously Boone is a huge part of our group, our identity, all those things he drives, our work ethic, no question," Evason said. "But we have other guys that do that as well, and we expect everybody to do that and lead as he has and does on a consistent basis. Will we miss him? Sure. No question. When you have a guy like that come out of your lineup and you need people to step up, and we have no doubt that people will."
Edmonton Oilers
Zach Hyman will make his season debut this week, and it could come as soon as Thursday at the Columbus Blue Jackets (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNP, SNW, SNE). The forward has not played since dislocating his wrist last season during Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars on May 27. "Unfortunately not ready for tonight," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said before their 2-1 overtime win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. "Definitely sometime this week. Maybe tomorrow if we're really lucky, but definitely by Saturday (against the Carolina Hurricanes)."
Ottawa Senators
Thomas Chabot will not play against the Boston Bruins on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, NESN). The defenseman sustained an upper-body injury after taking a hard hit from Stars forward Colin Blackwell midway through the first period of a 3-2 overtime loss Tuesday. General manager Steve Staois did not have an update about a timeline for his return.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Forward Brandon Hagel left a 7-3 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday with an undisclosed injury at 7:08 of the first period after a hit from Rangers defenseman Carson Soucy. Lightning coach Jon Cooper did not have an update after the game and Tampa Bay was already without defenseman Victor Hedman and forwards Pontus Holmberg and Dominic James (undisclosed). Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed) won't play against the Florida Panthers on Saturday (5 p.m. ET; The Spot, SCRIPPS). The defenseman was placed on injured reserve Wednesday after leaving a 3-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Nov. 8. Forward Nick Paul (upper body), who hasn't played this season, is nearing a return. Forwards Boris Katchouk and Scott Sabourinwere recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. Each played against the Rangers, with Sabourin scoring a goal.
Dallas Stars
Jamie Benn could make his season debut for the Stars next week. The captain has not played this season because of a punctured lung, but has been skating. "He's had a couple of good skates, yesterday was a really hard skate for him and he got through it," Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said prior to their game against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, Victory+). "All signs seem to be he is heading in the right direction."
Vancouver Canucks
Thatcher Demko returned against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday but left with an undisclosed injury after giving up three goals on eight shots in the first period. A Canucks spokesperson said the injury was not related to what kept Demko out over the weekend. "Lower body," coach Adam Foote said after the game, "and we'll find out tomorrow [the severity]." Demko did not dress for back-to-back games last weekend because of what was labeled "preventative maintenance." Kevin Lankinen replaced Demko on Tuesday and made 20 saves on 21 shots. The Canucks visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN).
Colorado Avalanche
Valeri Nichushkin is week to week for the Avalanche because of a lower-body injury, although it is "nothing too serious," coach Jared Bednar said Thursday. The forward left a 4-1 win against the Ducks on Tuesday at 4:13 of the third period. Defenseman Samuel Girardwill play the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday (9 p.m. ET; KUSA, KTVD, MSG-B, ALT) after missing 15 games with a upper-body injury.
Toronto Maple Leafs
David Kampf was placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination. He last played for the Maple Leafs on May 14, when he was minus-2 in 12:37 of ice time in a 6-1 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Second Round.