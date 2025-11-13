NHL Status Report: Strome to make season debut for Ducks

Columbus Blue Jackets

Boone Jenner will be out long term for the Blue Jackets with an upper-body injury and will not play at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNP, SNW, SNE). The forward left in the second period of a 2-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday and his injury is not short term, coach Dean Evason said. Jenner has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 16 games this season. "Obviously Boone is a huge part of our group, our identity, all those things he drives, our work ethic, no question," Evason said. "But we have other guys that do that as well, and we expect everybody to do that and lead as he has and does on a consistent basis. Will we miss him? Sure. No question. When you have a guy like that come out of your lineup and you need people to step up, and we have no doubt that people will."