Matthews expected to be sidelined 1 week for Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews will be out a week for the Toronto Maple Leafs because of a lower-body injury.

The center was injured in a 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday; coach Craig Berube said the injury did not occur when Matthews was hit by Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov along the boards at 8:30 of the second period and exited the game 30 seconds later.

Matthews has 14 points in 17 games this season and is tied for the team lead in goals with nine. He has not missed a game this season after missing 15 last season because of an upper-body injury.

Toronto (8-8-1), which has lost three games in a row, hosts the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SNO, FDSNW).

Anthony Stolarz is day to day with an upper-body injury and will not play Thursday. The goalie allowed three goals on 11 shots before leaving after the first period on Tuesday.

Arthur Akhtyamov was recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League on Thursday and will back up Dennis Hildeby against the Kings.

Scott Laughton was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 8 with a lower-body injury. The center was injured in a 5-3 loss to the Bruins that night in his second game of the season after missing the first 13 with a lower-body injury.