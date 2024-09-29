Sept. 28: NHL Preseason Roundup

Matvei Michkov scored his second goal of the game with 1:08 remaining in overtime to give the Philadelphia Flyers a 3-2 win at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.

Michkov took a long pass from Travis Konecny, skated down the left side, and beat goalie Joonas Korpisalo.

Rasmus Ristolainen also scored for Philadelphia, and Olle Lycksell had two assists. Ivan Fedotov made 25 saves.

Hampus Lindholm and Matthew Poitras scored for Boston. Korpisalo made 37 saves.

Lindholm gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 12:59 of the first period on a shot from left point that got through traffic.

Ristolainen scored from the right circle to tie it for the Flyers 16:25.

Poitras put the Bruins ahead 2-1 when he finished a 2-on-1 with Trent Frederic for a short-handed goal at 2:40 of the second period.

Lycksell made a diagonal pass from the left circle to Michkov on the right post for a power-play goal to tie it 2-2 at 4:14 of the second. -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor