Training Camp Buzz: Stanley out at least 4 weeks for Jets with knee injury

Welcome to the 2024-25 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Winnipeg Jets

Logan Stanley will be out at least four weeks for the Jets because of a knee injury that will require surgery.

The defenseman was injured in warmups prior to a 6-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday and did not play in the game.

Stanley had two points (one goal, one assist) in 25 games for the Jets last season, averaging 13:46 of ice time per game.

The Jets open the regular season at the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 9.

New Jersey Devils

Brett Pesce participated in a pregame skate for the first time since the start of training camp, but will not be in the lineup when the Devils play a preseason game at the New York Islanders on Friday.

The defenseman, who signed a six-year contract with the Devils on July 1 after nine seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes, remains week to week as he continues to recover from surgery to repair a fractured fibula.

"He's not close to playing at this point but it was just encouraging to get him on the ice with more humans," New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. "He's been skating by himself for the most part, and with one or two other injured guys, but good to get him with the group. He's got a great energy about him so just having him around the guys ... they enjoyed it. I'm sure it was exciting for him to get out there and it's great for us to get a look at him, but it's just a small step in his process."

Pesce sustained a non-contact lower-body injury in the second period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the New York Islanders last season, won by the Hurricanes in five games.

Erik Haula will make his preseason debut for the Devils after missing the past three preseason games due to an illness.

"I've been feeling better every day; I had a fever for six days so it took a toll on me," Haula said. "The timing of it is frustrating but luckily I'm getting better now and getting back into the action." -- Mike G. Morreale

Toronto Maple Leafs

John Tavares did not practice Friday because of a lower-body injury and is considered day to day.

"Sore, you know, sore," coach Craig Berube said.

Tavares left during to the third period of the Maple Leafs 2-1 preseason win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday after the center took a hit earlier in the game.

"My leg was getting pretty stiff from the hit I took in the first (period)," Tavares said after the game. "It wasn't so bad afterwards, but throughout the second and especially the third, it just got really, really stiff. I told Craig I would just keep them [shifts] short, but he gave me the rest of the night off."

Calle Jarnkrok also did not practice Friday because of a lower-body injury and is considered day to day. The forward was on the ice, skating prior to the main session as he did on Thursday.

Center Auston Matthews practiced for the second straight day after leaving the session on Tuesday with an upper-body injury.

"I'm feeling much better," Matthews said. "Just maintenance stuff, nothing crazy but just kind of needed a couple of days to let it settle down but I'm feeling good now."

Forward William Nylander was a full participant in practice Friday after leaving the game Thursday against the Canadiens early when he took a knee to the head from Christian Dvorak.

"It was just a little accidental or whatever incident," Nylander said. "Nothing more than that. It's preseason so it was just see how I feel today. Just precautionary."-- Dave McCarthy