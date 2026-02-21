2026 Milano Cortina Olympics On Tap: Canada-U.S. gold medal game on Sunday

Bronze medal game

(3) Team Slovakia vs. (4) Team Finland (2:40 p.m. ET; Peacock, USA, ICI Télé, CBC Gem, CBC [JIP]).

How they got here

Slovakia (3-0-2-0, first in Group B): Defeated Team Finland 4-1, defeated Team Italy 3-2, lost to Team Sweden 5-3, defeated Team Germany 6-2, lost to Team United States 6-2.

Finland (2-1-2-0, second in Group B): Lost to Team Slovakia 4-1, defeated Team Sweden 4-1, defeated Team Italy 11-0, defeated Team Switzerland 3-2 (OT), lost to Team Canada 3-2.

Player to watch

Slovakia: Samuel Hlavaj was pulled at 12:33 of the second period after giving up four goals on 23 shots in the 6-2 loss against the United States in the semifinal. With the game out of reach, the goalie was rested and is expected to get the start again with an opportunity to help Slovakia win its second consecutive Olympic bronze medal. The 24-year-old Minnesota Wild prospect, currently playing with Iowa of the American Hockey League, has a 3.39 goals-against average and .915 save percentage in four games at the Olympics.

Finland: Mikko Rantanen has six points (two goals, four assists) in five games. The Dallas Stars forward scored a power-play goal against Canada to give Finland a 1-0 lead in the semifinal. Rantanen leads Dallas with 69 points (20 goals, 49 assists) in 54 games. Rantanen will be looking for his first Olympic medal. He won gold with Finland at the 2016 World Junior Championship and silver at the 2016 World Championship.

Will win if

Slovakia: It can put up another inspired effort led by forward Juraj Slafkovsky. The Montreal Canadiens forward scored a goal in the 6-2 semifinal loss to the United States with the game already out of reach, giving him eight points (four goals, four assists) in five games. Leading Slovakia to bronze with NHL players at the Olympics would be a huge accomplishment for the 21-year-old, selected by Montreal No. 1 in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Finland: It gets over the disappointment of giving up a two-goal lead in the 3-2 semifinal loss to Canada, conceding the losing goal on the penalty kill with 35.2 seconds left in the third period. Finland won gold at Beijing 2022 without NHL players in the tournament and was hoping to get back to the final. It will need to regroup to win its fourth bronze medal with NHL players since 1998. Finland also won silver in 2006.

EDGE Stats to watch

Slovakia: Slafkovsky ranks in the 91st percentile among NHL forwards in high-danger goals (12) this season. Slafkovsky also ranks highly in midrange goals (six; 88th percentile) and midrange shots on goal (43; 87th percentile) this season.

Finland: Goalie Juuse Saros (Nashville Predators) ranks third in the NHL in high-danger saves (281) and seventh in midrange save percentage (.923) this season.

The skinny

Slovakia should be extremely motivated to be back in the bronze medal game and Finland will have to match its energy to keep from coming away from the Olympics empty-handed. Finland had an opportunity to pull off the upset against Canada in the semifinal but was unable to hold on to a 2-0 lead. Getting over the disappointment of the loss in a short turnaround will be key for Finland. It will be up to its star players, forwards Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen, Joel Armia and Sebastian Aho to set the tone for the rest of the group.