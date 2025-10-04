Oct. 3: NHL Preseason Roundup

Sidney Crosby scored his second goal of the game nine seconds into overtime, and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied past the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Friday.

Crosby won it by scoring at the right post off a crossing pass from Erik Karlsson with Sabres goalie Alexandar Georgiev out of his net.

Crosby had tied it 4-4 with a power-play goal at 13:54 of the third period, finishing a wraparound on his backhand at the left post.

Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Karlsson had two assists for the Penguins (5-1-1). Tristan Jarry made 16 saves on 19 shots, and Sergei Murashov made 12 saves after replacing him midway through the second period.

Jiri Kulich scored twice, Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist, and Alex Tuch had two assists for the Sabres (4-2-0). Alex Lyon made 11 saves on 13 shots before being replaced by Georgiev (14 saves) to start the third.

It was the preseason finale for both teams. Pittsburgh will begin its season at the New York Rangers on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS), and Buffalo will open at home against New York on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG).

Philip Tomasino put Pittsburgh in front 1-0 at 8:59 of the first period. With Tomasino on a breakaway, Buffalo defenseman Bowen Byram made contact with him before the forward skated into Lyon in the crease and the puck went into the net. Officials determined Byram caused Tomasino to slide into the goalie.

Thompson tied it 1-1 at 3:53 of the second period. He scored with a backhand from the low slot off a centering pass from Josh Norris, who started the play by intercepting the puck in the neutral zone.

Kulich gave the Sabres a 2-1 lead at 7:42, scoring on a rebound after Jarry stopped Tuch’s shot from high in the left face-off circle.

Jason Zucker then extended the lead to 3-1 on the power play at 10:05, gathering a rebound at the right side of the net and lifting the puck past the glove of a lunging Jarry.

Harrison Brunicke cut it to 3-2 at 13:53. He cut around two defenders on the right side, carried the puck down to the goal line and scored from a sharp angle inside the right post.

Kulich then restored the two-goal lead for Buffalo, making it 4-2 at 16:37. Murashov couldn’t handle Tuch’s wrist shot from the top of the left circle, and Kulich buried the rebound in front.

Rakell pulled Pittsburgh within 4-3 on the man-advantage at 6:45 of the third when he poked in a loose puck behind Georgiev.