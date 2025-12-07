Hicks, former Stars owner, dies at 79

Thomas O. Hicks, the former owner of the Dallas Stars, died at the age of 79 on Saturday.

Hicks owned the franchise from 1995 to 2011. He oversaw a period when the Stars won the Presidents' Trophy in 1998 and '99, and the Stanley Cup with a six-game win against the Buffalo Sabres in the 1999 Stanley Cup Final.

"During his ownership of the club from 1995 - 2011, the team experienced unprecedented success and captured multiple division titles, two Presidents' Trophies and the 1999 Stanley Cup," the Stars said in a statement. "He also played an instrumental role in the development and planning of the American Airlines Center, along with the grassroots growth of hockey through the creation of numerous StarCenter facilities.

"Our franchise would not be in the position we are today without the ownership of Mr. Hicks. His legacy will be honored by our franchise for decades to come."

Hicks owned other professional sports franchises, including Liverpool of the Premier League and the Texas Rangers of Major League Baseball, with the Rangers winning three American League West Division titles and the 2010 American League pennant. He worked in investing and private equity, co-founding Hicks & Haas in 1984 and Hicks, Muse, Tate & Furst in 1989.

He is survived by Cinda Cree Hicks, his wife of 35 years, six children and 11 grandchildren.

"Tom Hicks combined his innovative business acumen with his passions for sports and the city of Dallas to transform the Stars into one of the most successful franchises in the NHL and the catalyst for the explosive growth of hockey in Texas," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "In 1995-96, his second season as owner, the Stars began a remarkable stretch that saw them win seven of the next nine division titles, two Western Conference championships and the Stanley Cup in 1999.

"Hicks was instrumental in the planning and development of American Airlines Center. And his philanthropy focused upon promoting education and helping the homeless in the Dallas area. The National Hockey League mourns his passing and sends our sincere condolences to his wife, Cinda, their six children and 11 grandchildren, and the entire Hicks family."

Hicks' children released a joint statement, saying via the Associated Press, "Of everything he accomplished in his remarkable life, Tom Hicks's most cherished title was, 'Dad.' No matter the trials and tribulations he faced in life, he was constant in his generosity and love for his family. He remains a guiding force for our family, and we are deeply honored to continue expanding his legacy. Although we are devastated by this loss, we are profoundly grateful to have been his children."