Celebrini has 3 points, propels Sharks to win against Hurricanes

Jordan Staal scored for the Hurricanes (17-9-2), who had won three of their past four. Pyotr Kochetkov, who missed the previous eight games with a lower-body injury, made 18 saves in his return.

“(We were) mentally not prepared properly, and [the Sharks] were hungry,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “It was an embarrassing effort for two periods, really. Great third period, as far as doing it right. But we were not sharp.”

Collin Graf gave San Jose a 1-0 lead 33 seconds into the first period. Celebrini wrapped a pass around Carolina defenseman Sean Walker at the top of the circles to Graf, who redirected the puck into an open net at the right post.

“It was a great start, just going to the net with my stick on the ice,” Graf said. “I honestly didn’t see it at first. I just thought I was going to the net, and it hit me right on the tape. From there you get confidence. If you score on the first shift, you feel good.”

Staal’s power-play goal tied it 1-1 at 13:18, a net-front tip of Shayne Gostisbehere’s shot.

“We were kind of hoping for an easy game,” Staal said. “Not really willing to grind it out and give them nothing and play our style. We have a good thing rolling for a bit, then we don’t. Then we do, then we don’t. It’s starting to get a little frustrating.”

Klingberg put the Sharks back ahead 2-1 at 7:54 of the second period. Celebrini circled the net and took a pass from Klingberg before setting up the defenseman for a snap shot from the right hash marks.

“I saw that ‘Mac’ was coming around the net and I didn’t have a chance to shoot it right away,” Klingberg said. “So, you want to give the best player the puck and then open up for a chance to get an even better scoring chance. When I got the puck, I saw that I had a lot of net to shoot on over [Kochetkov’s] shoulder.”