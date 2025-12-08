Schenn gets 3 points, Blues hold off Canadiens

Noah Dobson had a goal and an assist, and Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson each scored for Montreal (15-10-3), which had won two straight.

Jakub Dobes made 14 saves in his second of back-to-back starts for the Canadiens with Sam Montembeault ill and unavailable to play. Dobes made 22 saves and turned aside two of three Toronto Maple Leafs shooters in a 2-1 shootout win Saturday.

“I felt good,” Dobes said. “The legs were fine, the mind is probably the one part that gets overused the most. But I felt pretty decent. I felt like I made pretty good reads, maybe one mistake on the third goal, but everyone makes mistakes, so it happens.”

Schenn gave the Blues a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 8:57 of the first period. Cam Fowler's point shot was deflected in the slot by Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson directly to Schenn, who buried it from the bottom of the right face-off circle.

Hutson evened it 1-1 at 12:20 when he snuck behind the defense and went forehand-backhand for the finish around Binnington's left pad. Montreal forward Jared Davidson got the secondary assist on the goal for his first NHL point in his eighth game.

Caufield put the Canadiens up 2-1 lead at 19:03, snapping a one-timer past Binnington blocker side from low in the right face-off circle. With the goal, Caufield matched his career-long point streak of 11 games (also Jan. 11-Feb. 4, 2024). It's the longest active streak in the NHL, with Caufield scoring 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in that span.

The Blues scored two goals 39 seconds apart in the opening 1:05 of the second period to take their second lead of the game.

“That first intermission we were talking and we wanted to come out with a big start,” Holloway said. “It was huge for us to get two goals right away, kind of get our juices going and get our momentum back. So we kind of pounced on them and I think that was a big turning point in the game.”

Holloway tied it 2-2 just 26 seconds into the second when he took a pass from Schenn on a 2-on-1 and deked Dobes as he cut across the goalmouth and roofed a backhander.