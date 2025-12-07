PHILADELPHIA -- Mackenzie Blackwood made 24 saves, including a penalty shot in the third period, for the Colorado Avalanche in a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Sunday.
Avalanche defeat Flyers for 2nd straight road win
Blackwood makes 24 saves, including penalty shot against Zegras in 3rd period
Blackwood who made his second start in as many days, kept his team in front at 4:54 of the third with a pad save against Trevor Zegras, who was awarded a penalty shot after being impeded by Nathan MacKinnon on a breakaway.
He also stopped 24 shots in a 3-2 overtime win at the New York Rangers on Saturday. Scott Wedgewood has not played since Dec. 2 because of a back injury.
Brent Burns, Brock Nelson and Valeri Nichushkin scored for the Avalanche (21-2-6) in their latest road victory after having a 17-game point streak (14-0-3) end in a 6-3 loss at the New York Islanders on Thursday.
Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny scored for the Flyers (15-9-3). Samuel Ersson made 25 saves.
Couturier, playing his 900th NHL game, redirected a shot by Noah Juulsen at 2:09 of the first period to give Philadelphia a 1-0 lead.
Burns tied it 1-1 at 8:28 with a shot from the right face-off circle.
Nelson gave Colorado a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 19:08, sliding the puck under Ersson during a scramble at the front of the net. It was Nelson’s 10th goal of the season, and fourth in five games.
Nichushkin made it 3-1 at 1:47 of the second period with a shot from the right face-off dot that beat Ersson over his blocker.
Konecny cut it to 3-2 at 5:58 when he scored between Blackwood's pads on a breakaway.
The Flyers outshot the Avalanche 14-3 in the third.