Avalanche defeat Flyers for 2nd straight road win

Blackwood who made his second start in as many days, kept his team in front at 4:54 of the third with a pad save against Trevor Zegras, who was awarded a penalty shot after being impeded by Nathan MacKinnon on a breakaway.

He also stopped 24 shots in a 3-2 overtime win at the New York Rangers on Saturday. Scott Wedgewood has not played since Dec. 2 because of a back injury.

Brent Burns, Brock Nelson and Valeri Nichushkin scored for the Avalanche (21-2-6) in their latest road victory after having a 17-game point streak (14-0-3) end in a 6-3 loss at the New York Islanders on Thursday.

Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny scored for the Flyers (15-9-3). Samuel Ersson made 25 saves.

Couturier, playing his 900th NHL game, redirected a shot by Noah Juulsen at 2:09 of the first period to give Philadelphia a 1-0 lead.

Burns tied it 1-1 at 8:28 with a shot from the right face-off circle.

Nelson gave Colorado a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 19:08, sliding the puck under Ersson during a scramble at the front of the net. It was Nelson’s 10th goal of the season, and fourth in five games.

Nichushkin made it 3-1 at 1:47 of the second period with a shot from the right face-off dot that beat Ersson over his blocker.

Konecny cut it to 3-2 at 5:58 when he scored between Blackwood's pads on a breakaway.

The Flyers outshot the Avalanche 14-3 in the third.