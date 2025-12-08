Stars rally late in 3rd, defeat Penguins in shootout to extend point streak to 10

Heiskanen tied it 2-2 on a point shot through traffic with Jake Oettinger on the bench for the extra attacker.

Jamie Benn and Mikko Rantanen also scored for the Stars (20-5-5), who have won three in a row and extended their point streak to 10 games (8-0-2). Oettinger made 27 saves.

Connor Dewar and Tommy Novak scored for the Penguins (14-7-6), who are 4-1-1 in their past six games. Tristan Jarry made 21 saves.

Dewar gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead at 18:18 in the first period on a one-timer from the high slot that beat Oettinger five-hole.

Benn tied it 1-1 at 1:27 in the second period when Roope Hintz fed him a no-look, cross-ice pass for a snap shot in the high slot.

Novak gave the Penguins a 2-1 lead at 5:56 when he deflected a Kris Letang shot from the point in the low slot.

Forward Matt Duchene and defenseman Nils Lundkvist each returned to the Stars lineup after missing extensive time due to injuries. Duchene (undisclosed) had been out since Oct. 18 and Lundkvist (lower body) since Oct. 16.