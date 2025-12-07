NHL Status Report: Pageau could return for Islanders against Panthers

York ‘slight option’ for Flyers; Kucherov, Vasilevskiy day to day for Lightning

Jean-Gabriel Pageau NYI

© Steven Ryan/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

New York Islanders

Jean-Gabriel Pageau could return for the Islanders from an upper-body injury when they visit the Florida Panthers on Sunday (5 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, SN). The center missed his seventh straight game on Saturday, a 2-0 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning, but he was a full participant in the morning skate. ... Forward Jonathan Drouin (back) did not make the trip; he was a late scratch prior to a 6-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

Philadelphia Flyers

Cam York (upper body) didn't practice Saturday but remains a "slight option" to play against the Avalanche on Sunday (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, ALT, SN, TVAS), coach Rick Tocchet said. York is day to day because of an injury sustained during the second period of a 5-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. "He's a mobile guy, he plays all parts of the game, specialty teams," Tocchet said of York, who is second on the Flyers with an average ice time of 23:31 per game. "He's with 'Sanny' (Travis Sanheim), they usually check the other (top) lines. It's going to be a big loss if he doesn't play. But it's next man up. That's why we play this game." Nick Seeler was paired with Sanheim during practice Saturday.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Forward Nikita Kucherov and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy missed a 2-0 loss to the Islanders on Saturday and are day to day with undisclosed injuries. Kucherov, who leads the Lightning with 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists) in 25 games, was on the ice for an optional morning skate Saturday but didn't wear pads or participate in drills. Vasilevskiy didn't play in a 4-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday and was expected to return Saturday. He is 11-6-1 with a 2.31 goals-against average and .917 save percentage in 19 starts. … Forward Brayden Point (undisclosed) missed his seventh straight game.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Joseph Woll (lower body) was placed on injured reserve by the Maple Leafs on Saturday, retroactive to Dec. 4, and is expected to be sidelined for one week. The goalie was injured on Thursday and did not play in the third period of a 5-1 win at the Carolina Hurricanes. Woll didn’t make his season debut until Nov. 15 after he left the team in training camp due to a personal matter. He is 4-3-1 with a 2.44 GAA and .928 save percentage in eight games this season. "We're not expecting it to be too long," coach Craig Berube said. Goalie Artur Akhtyamov was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League and backed up Dennis Hildeby for a 2-1 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Ottawa Senators

Shane Pinto (lower body) will be out at least two weeks, Senators coach Travis Green said before their 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. The forward was injured from a hit by Mika Zibanejad during a 4-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday. "He's a big part of our team, much like when Brady (Tkachuk) got hurt, [Thomas Chabot]," Green said. "Those are big parts of your team. We're going to miss him when he's out, and when he gets back, that'll be great." Pinto has 18 points (12 goals, six assists) in 27 games this season.

