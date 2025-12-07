NHL Status Report: Pageau could return for Islanders against Panthers

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

New York Islanders

Jean-Gabriel Pageau could return for the Islanders from an upper-body injury when they visit the Florida Panthers on Sunday (5 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, SN). The center missed his seventh straight game on Saturday, a 2-0 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning, but he was a full participant in the morning skate. ... Forward Jonathan Drouin (back) did not make the trip; he was a late scratch prior to a 6-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.