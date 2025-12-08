Thompson makes 39 saves for 100th NHL win, Capitals shut out Blue Jackets

It was Thompson’s first shutout of the season and seventh in the NHL. He is 5-0-1 over his past six starts.

Jakob Chychrun and Aliaksei Protas scored for the Capitals (18-9-3), who are on a season-long eight-game point streak (7-0-1) and are 10-1-1 in their past 12 games.

Jet Greaves made 36 saves for the Blue Jackets (13-10-6), who had their five-game point streak (2-0-3) end.

Chychrun gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead 50 seconds into the second period, scoring on a snap shot from the top of the left circle off a pass from Tom Wilson.

Thompson made a series of saves to help the Capitals kill off a double-minor penalty against Hendrix Lapierre midway through the third period.

Protas scored into an empty net at 18:34 for the 2-0 final.