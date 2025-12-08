Thompson makes 39 saves for 100th NHL win, Capitals shut out Blue Jackets

Washington extends point streak to 8 games; Greaves stops 36 for Columbus

CBJ at WSH | Recap

By Harvey Valentine
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WASHINGTON -- Logan Thompson made 39 saves to earn his 100th NHL win in the Washington Capitals’ 2-0 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Capital One Arena on Sunday.

It was Thompson’s first shutout of the season and seventh in the NHL. He is 5-0-1 over his past six starts.

Jakob Chychrun and Aliaksei Protas scored for the Capitals (18-9-3), who are on a season-long eight-game point streak (7-0-1) and are 10-1-1 in their past 12 games.

Jet Greaves made 36 saves for the Blue Jackets (13-10-6), who had their five-game point streak (2-0-3) end.

Chychrun gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead 50 seconds into the second period, scoring on a snap shot from the top of the left circle off a pass from Tom Wilson.

Thompson made a series of saves to help the Capitals kill off a double-minor penalty against Hendrix Lapierre midway through the third period.

Protas scored into an empty net at 18:34 for the 2-0 final.

Latest News

Eichel's late OT goal caps Golden Knights late rally against Rangers

NBC pays homage to 1980 U.S. ‘Miracle on Ice’ in Olympics advertisement

Schenn gets 3 points, Blues hold off Canadiens

Celebrini has 3 points, propels Sharks to win against Hurricanes

Stars rally late in 3rd, defeat Penguins in shootout to extend point streak to 10

Verhaeghe scores 4th goal in 3 games, Panthers defeat Islanders

NHL Status Report: Leonard out indefinitely for Capitals with upper-body injury

Commanders rock Capitals sweaters at away game

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Avalanche defeat Flyers for 2nd straight road win

Penguins Malkin shares picture with teammates, NBA superstar Durant

Hicks, former Stars owner, dies at 79

NHL EDGE stats behind Geekie's elite goal-scoring for Bruins

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin can pass Howe for latest milestone with Capitals

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Raty has 1st 3-point game in NHL, Canucks defeat Wild to end 4-game skid

Kane breaks tie late in 3rd, Red Wings rally to top Kraken