Eichel's late OT goal caps Golden Knights late rally against Rangers

Forward wins it with 8 seconds left after Hertl ties it with 52 seconds remaining in regulation

VGK at NYR | Recap

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Jack Eichel scored at 4:52 of overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 3-2 victory against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Brett Howden won the draw, allowing Shea Theodore to bank it off the boards and spring Eichel on a breakaway, who tucked it in at the right post.

Howden and Tomas Hertl scored, while Mark Stone extended his personal point streak to 12 games with two assists for the Golden Knights (14-6-8), who have won four in a row. Carter Hart made 21 saves.

Mika Zibanejad and Alexis Lafreniere each scored with an assist, while Jonathan Quick made 26 saves for the Rangers (15-12-4), who have lost back-to-back overtime games.

Howden scored 36 seconds into the game to give the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead. He scored through Quick’s five-hole after a Mitch Marner feed through the slot.

Zibanejad tied the game 1-1 at 9:08 of the second period. He chipped in a loose puck above Hart’s left pad on the backhand.

Lafreniere gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead at 13:01 with a wrist shot from the right circle that hit underneath the crossbar.

Hertl tied the game 2-2 at 19:08 of the third period with a backhand shot past Quick to push it to overtime. A pair of roughing penalties prompted a 4-on-4 for the final 1:58 of regulation, but Vegas pulled Hart for the extra attacker on the play.

Latest News

NBC pays homage to 1980 U.S. ‘Miracle on Ice’ in Olympics advertisement

Schenn gets 3 points, Blues hold off Canadiens

Thompson makes 39 saves for 100th NHL win, Capitals shut out Blue Jackets

Celebrini has 3 points, propels Sharks to win against Hurricanes

Stars rally late in 3rd, defeat Penguins in shootout to extend point streak to 10

Verhaeghe scores 4th goal in 3 games, Panthers defeat Islanders

NHL Status Report: Leonard out indefinitely for Capitals with upper-body injury

Commanders rock Capitals sweaters at away game

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Avalanche defeat Flyers for 2nd straight road win

Penguins Malkin shares picture with teammates, NBA superstar Durant

Hicks, former Stars owner, dies at 79

NHL EDGE stats behind Geekie's elite goal-scoring for Bruins

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin can pass Howe for latest milestone with Capitals

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Raty has 1st 3-point game in NHL, Canucks defeat Wild to end 4-game skid

Oilers score 4 in 1st, cruise to win against Jets