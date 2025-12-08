Eichel's late OT goal caps Golden Knights late rally against Rangers

Brett Howden won the draw, allowing Shea Theodore to bank it off the boards and spring Eichel on a breakaway, who tucked it in at the right post.

Howden and Tomas Hertl scored, while Mark Stone extended his personal point streak to 12 games with two assists for the Golden Knights (14-6-8), who have won four in a row. Carter Hart made 21 saves.

Mika Zibanejad and Alexis Lafreniere each scored with an assist, while Jonathan Quick made 26 saves for the Rangers (15-12-4), who have lost back-to-back overtime games.

Howden scored 36 seconds into the game to give the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead. He scored through Quick’s five-hole after a Mitch Marner feed through the slot.

Zibanejad tied the game 1-1 at 9:08 of the second period. He chipped in a loose puck above Hart’s left pad on the backhand.

Lafreniere gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead at 13:01 with a wrist shot from the right circle that hit underneath the crossbar.

Hertl tied the game 2-2 at 19:08 of the third period with a backhand shot past Quick to push it to overtime. A pair of roughing penalties prompted a 4-on-4 for the final 1:58 of regulation, but Vegas pulled Hart for the extra attacker on the play.