Verhaeghe scores 4th goal in 3 games, Panthers defeat Islanders

Sam Reinhart had a goal and an assist, and Uvis Balinskis and Seth Jones also scored for the Panthers (14-12-2) who ended a four-game losing streak with a 7-6 overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets here on Saturday. Daniil Tarasov made 20 saves for his third win in his past four starts.

“We need every point we can get right now,’’ Jones said. “A couple of big wins this weekend and hopefully we can carry that momentum into next week.”

Mathew Barzal scored for the Islanders (16-11-3), whose three-game winning streak ended. David Rittich made 26 saves.

“This is a team that plays a heavy game and they shorten the zone,” Islanders coach Patrick Roy said of the Panthers. “I felt like this was an experience for our guys and I think we are going to learn a lot from a game like this, seeing how they play and the way they played. We were right there until the end. I see a lot of positives from this. We had our chances and did not give up a lot to them until they had a couple good looks at the end."