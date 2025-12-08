NBC pays homage to 1980 U.S. ‘Miracle on Ice’ in Olympics advertisement

Because if the U.S. and Canada do face each other at the Olympics, as Lee put it, “you know that all bets are off, that it would be one of the most intense moments of the Winter Olympics. We just think that’s a storyline that resonates beyond hockey.”

It’s also something they want to lodge into the minds of potential viewers, even before the Olympic men’s hockey tournament starts on Feb. 11. Which is why, in the spot, Hamm is confused about the reactions he’s getting regarding the group’s views on Canada.

“But they’re usually so polite,” Hamm responds to the players.

“Not anymore,” says McAvoy, to more shots of the games between the two sides from 4 Nations.

“Are we sure we can’t just hug it out?” Hamm asks.

The players laugh.

Hamm, a passionate fan of the St. Louis Blues, was the perfect complement to the players as the coach figure motivating them. And the six players, who were filmed in September while in Michigan for the U.S. Olympic orientation camp, held their own with their comedic timing.

“We just thought we would have fun with the idea that he would be addressing all these stars of the U.S. team, Auston Matthews and Jack Eichel and Brady Tkachuk, and the only thing they have on their mind is Canada,” Lee said. “Of course, that throws Jon for a loop because people’s perception of Canada is being this very polite neighbor to the north, but of course when it comes to hockey, nothing could be further from the truth.”