NBC pays homage to 1980 U.S. ‘Miracle on Ice’ in Olympics advertisement

Also acknowledges rivalry with Canada after showdown at 4 Nations Face-Off

By Amalie Benjamin
@AmalieBenjamin NHL.com Senior Writer

When Jon Hamm -- in the guise of giving a motivational speech to the United States men’s hockey team -- asks the players about going to the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 to “bring home the biggest prize of all,” Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel quickly jumps in.

“Canadian tears,” he says, to cheers of agreement from the rest of the room.

“Exactly,” Hamm says. “Wait. What? What did Canada do?”

“Stuff,” says Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk, as the footage cuts to the legendary fight between Tkachuk and Canada’s Sam Bennett, one of the three fights in the first nine seconds of the 4 Nations Face-Off game last season between the United States and Canada on Feb. 15.

The scene is the opening of an NBC promotional spot for the Winter Olympics, which stars Hamm alongside the six U.S. players named to the preliminary roster in June -- Eichel, Tkachuk, Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews, Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes and Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

The ad, which debuted on NBC during “Sunday Night Football” is a nod to the 1980 United States “Miracle on Ice” team that won gold in Lake Placid, New York, to Herb Brooks and the team that changed everything for hockey in the country, with the hope another big moment could be in cards for the U.S.

It’s also an acknowledgement of how formative the 4 Nations Face-Off was for the way this hockey tournament will be viewed, given the explosive games between the U.S. and Canada.

“We just think it’s a major storyline, the fact that the NHL players are returning to Olympic hockey after 12 years,” Joseph Lee, the SVP, Creative Marketing, Sports & Entertainment, NBCUniversal told NHL.com. “Because of what we witnessed at the 4 Nations tournament earlier this year, we know that there’s a very heated rivalry between the USA and Canada.”

And that might even be an understatement.

“We all saw something there and said that’s a spark that we need to fan the flames of, right?” Lee said. “We knew we had to introduce it in some way that was special. Yes, we want to show the stakes, but we also want to do it in an entertaining way.”

Explore NHL.com's Coverage of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Because if the U.S. and Canada do face each other at the Olympics, as Lee put it, “you know that all bets are off, that it would be one of the most intense moments of the Winter Olympics. We just think that’s a storyline that resonates beyond hockey.”

It’s also something they want to lodge into the minds of potential viewers, even before the Olympic men’s hockey tournament starts on Feb. 11. Which is why, in the spot, Hamm is confused about the reactions he’s getting regarding the group’s views on Canada.

“But they’re usually so polite,” Hamm responds to the players.

“Not anymore,” says McAvoy, to more shots of the games between the two sides from 4 Nations.

“Are we sure we can’t just hug it out?” Hamm asks.

The players laugh.

Hamm, a passionate fan of the St. Louis Blues, was the perfect complement to the players as the coach figure motivating them. And the six players, who were filmed in September while in Michigan for the U.S. Olympic orientation camp, held their own with their comedic timing.

“We just thought we would have fun with the idea that he would be addressing all these stars of the U.S. team, Auston Matthews and Jack Eichel and Brady Tkachuk, and the only thing they have on their mind is Canada,” Lee said. “Of course, that throws Jon for a loop because people’s perception of Canada is being this very polite neighbor to the north, but of course when it comes to hockey, nothing could be further from the truth.”

