NBC pays homage to 1980 U.S. ‘Miracle on Ice’ in Olympics advertisement

When Jon Hamm -- in the guise of giving a motivational speech to the United States men’s hockey team -- asks the players about going to the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 to “bring home the biggest prize of all,” Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel quickly jumps in.
“Canadian tears,” he says, to cheers of agreement from the rest of the room.
“Exactly,” Hamm says. “Wait. What? What did Canada do?”
“Stuff,” says Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk, as the footage cuts to the legendary fight between Tkachuk and Canada’s Sam Bennett, one of the three fights in the first nine seconds of the 4 Nations Face-Off game last season between the United States and Canada on Feb. 15.
The scene is the opening of an NBC promotional spot for the Winter Olympics, which stars Hamm alongside the six U.S. players named to the preliminary roster in June -- Eichel, Tkachuk, Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews, Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes and Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy.