Commanders rock Capitals sweaters at away game

The Washington Commanders are on the road, but they’re still supporting their hometown team.
With the NFL team visiting the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, players from the Commanders rocked their Washington Capitals jerseys for pregame arrivals.
© Washington Commanders
Commanders tight end Ben Sinnott and quarterback Sam Hartman were among the players who wore the sweaters.
The Capitals appreciated the gesture, responding to the social media tweet with a nod to their All-Star forward Alex Ovechkin.
The team – currently in the lead in the Metropolitan Division at 17-9-3 – hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MNMT).