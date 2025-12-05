NHL EDGE stats behind Geekie's elite goal-scoring for Bruins

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at the advanced metrics behind Boston Bruins forward Morgan Geekie's elite goal-scoring.

---

Morgan Geekie has quietly been the best goal scorer in the NHL this calendar year and, with robust advanced stats, has emerged as a surprise Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy contender this season.

The 27-year-old ranks second in the NHL in goals (21), one behind Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche (22), and is tied with MacKinnon for the even-strength goal lead (16 each) this season. Geekie leads the entire NHL in regular-season goals since Jan. 1 (46).