NHL EDGE stats behind Geekie's elite goal-scoring for Bruins

Forward has hardest shot this season, emerges as ‘Rocket’ Richard Trophy candidate

Morgan Geekie BOS edge stats goal scoring

© Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images

By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at the advanced metrics behind Boston Bruins forward Morgan Geekie's elite goal-scoring.

---

Morgan Geekie has quietly been the best goal scorer in the NHL this calendar year and, with robust advanced stats, has emerged as a surprise Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy contender this season.

The 27-year-old ranks second in the NHL in goals (21), one behind Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche (22), and is tied with MacKinnon for the even-strength goal lead (16 each) this season. Geekie leads the entire NHL in regular-season goals since Jan. 1 (46).

STL@BOS: Geekie gets a feed in front and doubles the lead

Geekie, who was the 67th pick in the 2017 NHL Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes and also played for the Seattle Kraken prior to signing with the Bruins in 2023, combined for 39 goals over his first 256 NHL games from 2019-20 to 2023-24. Then, despite the Bruins missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, Geekie had a breakout performance with NHL career highs in goals (33), assists (24) and points (57 in 77 games) playing mostly on a line with high-scoring forward David Pastrnak (106 points; tied for third in League).

This season, he has taken his game to new heights and even further elevated his play since the recent injury to Pastrnak (hasn’t played since Nov. 26). Geekie has eight points (four goals, four assists) over the four games Pastrnak has missed, including three straight multipoint games. And, thanks for Geekie’s consistent production, the Bruins have not only emerged as a postseason contender under new coach Marco Sturm but are also near the top of the Atlantic Division.

Here are some underlying metrics storylines behind Geekie’s goal-scoring prowess:

1. Shot speed

Geekie has the hardest shot in the entire NHL (103.03 miles per hour) and is tied for the most 100-plus mph shot attempts (two) this season. The only two forwards with more 90-plus mph shot attempts than Geekie (10) this season are Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres (16) and Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals (11).

Geekie is also a standout in average shot speed, ranking in the 93rd percentile among forwards (62.02 mph; NHL average at position: 53.65).

BOS@LAK: Geekie pots second goal of the game with winner in OT

2. Shots by location

Geekie ranks in the 90th percentile among forwards or higher in each of the three shots by location categories and also each of the three goals by location categories. His totals in each category are listed below (with percentile rank among forwards):

• High-danger goals: 7 (94th percentile)
• High-danger shots on goal: 26 (90th percentile)
• Midrange goals: 10 (99th percentile; NHL leader)
• Midrange shots on goal: 28 (94th percentile)
• Long-range goals: 3 (99th percentile; tied for forward lead)
• Long-range shots on goal: 11 (96th percentile)

The only other forward in the 90th percentile or higher in all six of those categories is Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars.

3. Goals off the rush

Per NHL EDGE IQ, Geekie is tied with Bo Horvat of the New York Islanders for the League lead in goals scored off the rush (nine) on inferenced shot attempts (excludes shots over 60 feet from goal, below the goal line or against an empty net). NHL EDGE IQ defines goals off the rush as goals that occur within five seconds of the puck crossing the offensive blue line.

Seven of those nine goals have come immediately after a pass crossing the meridian (middle of ice perpendicular to center redline) in the offensive zone. Pastrnak, when healthy, has been a big part of Geekie’s goal-scoring spike over the past two seasons. Since the start of last season, 30 of Geekie’s goals have been assisted by Pastrnak (with 24 of those being primary assists). Pastrnak leads the NHL in primary assists over the past two seasons combined (35).

The last “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner who was not selected in the first round of his NHL Draft was Jonathan Cheechoo of the San Jose Sharks in 2005-06. Geekie, one of the biggest surprises of the season into the month of December, is going to toe-to-toe with MacKinnon and others in the goal-scoring race and becoming more of a household name with each passing goal.

---

Related Content

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL EDGE stats behind Wallstedt's historic start for Wild

NHL EDGE stats: Sleeper teams for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Luostarinen nearing return for Panthers

2026 NHL Draft Diary: Gavin McKenna

NHL Winter Olympics all-time roster for Czechia led by 1998 Nagano gold medalists

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Bedard scores again, Blackhawks hold off Kings in 1st of 2-game set

Flames score 3 in 3rd, end Wild's point streak at 12 games

McDavid gets hat trick, Oilers score 9 in win against Kraken

Fantilli scores twice, Blue Jackets rally for shootout win against Red Wings

CHL notebook: Top Western Conference NHL prospects

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Gomez’s skill, swagger leads to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame induction

NHL On Tap: Stone can extend personal point streak for Golden Knights

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Malkin has 3 points, Penguins hold off Lightning

Stamkos scores in OT, Predators rally to hand Panthers 4th straight loss