Raty has 1st 3-point game in NHL, Canucks defeat Wild to end 4-game skid

Tom Willander scored his first NHL goal and had an assist and fellow rookie defenseman Elias Pettersson also scored for the Canucks (11-15-3), who won for the first time in five games (1-3-1) and second time in nine (2-6-1) despite playing on back-to-back nights.

Rookie Nikita Tolopilo made 28 saves for his second win in his third start of the season.

“It's good that we finally get some pucks in and that we get a win,” Willander said of the first home win since Nov. 8. “We've had a bit of a rough run, and I think maybe the results haven't really reflected how we played, so actually being on a good end of that feels good.”

Mats Zuccarello and Matt Boldy each had a goal and assist and Jesper Wallstedt made 16 saves for the Wild (15-9-5), who have lost two in a row following a 12-game point streak (10-0-2). It was the first regulation loss of the season for Minnesota’s rookie goalie (8-1-2), who had won seven in a row.

“The story of this game is we didn't capitalize on the chances that we had,” coach John Hynes said. “I thought we carried play most of the night. We didn't get rewarded for the effort we put in offensively and then we had a couple self-inflicted wounds. But I thought, from an effort standpoint and the intensity standpoint, I think when you look at the overall game in any measure, we probably deserved a little bit better than what we got tonight.”

Boldy put the Wild ahead 1-0 at 3:11 of the first period, converting a 2-on-1 cross-ice pass from Zuccarello, who had just finished serving a tripping penalty to Wallstedt, with a one-timer from the right face-off dot past a stretched-out Tolopilo.