NHL On Tap: MacKinnon in spotlight with Avalanche at Flyers

Mac attack

Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (24) and points (48) and has at least two points in five of his past six games. He's in the spotlight again for the Colorado Avalanche when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena for the third of a four-game road trip (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, ALT, SN, TVAS). MacKinnon, who has 10 goals and 15 points in his past nine games, scored his second goal 2:46 into overtime to give Colorado (20-2-6) a 3-2 win at the New York Rangers on Saturday. It was MacKinnon's eighth multigoal game this season. The Flyers (15-8-3) are 4-1-0 in their past five and play the third of a six-game homestand.