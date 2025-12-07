There are eight games on the NHL schedule for Sunday, four of which are nationally televised. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.
NHL On Tap: MacKinnon in spotlight with Avalanche at Flyers
Celebrini likely to play 100th game with Sharks; Bedard has scored opening goal 17 times for Blackhawks
Mac attack
Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (24) and points (48) and has at least two points in five of his past six games. He's in the spotlight again for the Colorado Avalanche when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena for the third of a four-game road trip (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, ALT, SN, TVAS). MacKinnon, who has 10 goals and 15 points in his past nine games, scored his second goal 2:46 into overtime to give Colorado (20-2-6) a 3-2 win at the New York Rangers on Saturday. It was MacKinnon's eighth multigoal game this season. The Flyers (15-8-3) are 4-1-0 in their past five and play the third of a six-game homestand.
Celebrate Celebrini
Macklin Celebrini is expected to play his 100th NHL game when the San Jose Sharks visit the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center (5 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA). Celebrini (103 points; 39 goals, 64 assists) has the eighth most points in NHL history among teenagers at the time of their 100th game and needs two to pass Ted Kennedy for seventh. He leads the Sharks (13-13-3) with 40 points (14 goals, 26 assists) in 29 games this season. Carolina (17-8-2), which has won three of four, will play the sixth of a seven-game homestand.
Right on time
Connor Bedard has scored the opening goal of the game 17 times since entering the NHL in 2023-24. He's sixth during that span and will look to add to it when the Chicago Blackhawks play the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN, KCOP-13, SN). The only players with more opening-game goals are Sidney Crosby (21), Leon Draisaitl (21), Adrian Kempe (21), David Pastrnak (19) and Artemi Panarin (19). The Blackhawks (12-10-6) lost 6-0 at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Anaheim (17-10-1) has alternated wins and losses over its past nine games (5-4-0).
More 'Bread,' please
Panarin has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in his past six games for the New York Rangers, who host the Vegas Golden Knights at Madison Square Garden (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, MSG). Panarin's 16 assists since Nov. 7 lead the NHL, and his 24 points are tied with Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson. New York (15-12-3) has points in three straight (2-0-1). The Golden Knights (13-6-8) have won three in a row and play the second of a five-game road trip. Captain Mark Stone has points in 11 straight games (four goals, 14 assists), the longest point streak to begin a season in his NHL career. The forward missed 16 games with an upper-body injury from Oct. 20 to Nov. 26.
Champing at the bit
Matthew Schaefer, who leads rookie defensemen with 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists), nine power-play points and in average ice time (23:29), will face the defending two-time Stanley Cup champion for the first time when the New York Islanders visit the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena (5 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, SN). The 18-year-old has five points (one goal, four assists) in his past five games. New York (16-10-3) has won three in a row, including two against the Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1 on Tuesday and 2-0 on Saturday). The Panthers (13-12-2) ended a four-game slide (0-3-1) with a come-from-behind 7-6 overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.
The schedule
Colorado Avalanche at Philadelphia Flyers (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, ALT, SN, TVAS)
New York Islanders at Florida Panthers (5 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, SN)
San Jose Sharks at Carolina Hurricanes (5 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA)
Pittsburgh Penguins at Dallas Stars (6 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN-PIT)
St. Louis Blues at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNMW)
Vegas Golden Knights at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, MSG)
Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MNMT)
Chicago Blackhawks at Anaheim Ducks (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN, KCOP-13, SN)