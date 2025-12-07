NHL On Tap: MacKinnon in spotlight with Avalanche at Flyers

Celebrini likely to play 100th game with Sharks; Bedard has scored opening goal 17 times for Blackhawks

MacKinnon for On Tap 12725

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

There are eight games on the NHL schedule for Sunday, four of which are nationally televised. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Mac attack

Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (24) and points (48) and has at least two points in five of his past six games. He's in the spotlight again for the Colorado Avalanche when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena for the third of a four-game road trip (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, ALT, SN, TVAS). MacKinnon, who has 10 goals and 15 points in his past nine games, scored his second goal 2:46 into overtime to give Colorado (20-2-6) a 3-2 win at the New York Rangers on Saturday. It was MacKinnon's eighth multigoal game this season. The Flyers (15-8-3) are 4-1-0 in their past five and play the third of a six-game homestand.

Celebrate Celebrini

Macklin Celebrini is expected to play his 100th NHL game when the San Jose Sharks visit the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center (5 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA). Celebrini (103 points; 39 goals, 64 assists) has the eighth most points in NHL history among teenagers at the time of their 100th game and needs two to pass Ted Kennedy for seventh. He leads the Sharks (13-13-3) with 40 points (14 goals, 26 assists) in 29 games this season. Carolina (17-8-2), which has won three of four, will play the sixth of a seven-game homestand.

Right on time

Connor Bedard has scored the opening goal of the game 17 times since entering the NHL in 2023-24. He's sixth during that span and will look to add to it when the Chicago Blackhawks play the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN, KCOP-13, SN). The only players with more opening-game goals are Sidney Crosby (21), Leon Draisaitl (21), Adrian Kempe (21), David Pastrnak (19) and Artemi Panarin (19). The Blackhawks (12-10-6) lost 6-0 at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Anaheim (17-10-1) has alternated wins and losses over its past nine games (5-4-0).

CHI@LAK: Bedard extends road point streak to nine games with PPG

More 'Bread,' please

Panarin has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in his past six games for the New York Rangers, who host the Vegas Golden Knights at Madison Square Garden (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, MSG). Panarin's 16 assists since Nov. 7 lead the NHL, and his 24 points are tied with Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson. New York (15-12-3) has points in three straight (2-0-1). The Golden Knights (13-6-8) have won three in a row and play the second of a five-game road trip. Captain Mark Stone has points in 11 straight games (four goals, 14 assists), the longest point streak to begin a season in his NHL career. The forward missed 16 games with an upper-body injury from Oct. 20 to Nov. 26.

Champing at the bit

Matthew Schaefer, who leads rookie defensemen with 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists), nine power-play points and in average ice time (23:29), will face the defending two-time Stanley Cup champion for the first time when the New York Islanders visit the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena (5 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, SN). The 18-year-old has five points (one goal, four assists) in his past five games. New York (16-10-3) has won three in a row, including two against the Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1 on Tuesday and 2-0 on Saturday). The Panthers (13-12-2) ended a four-game slide (0-3-1) with a come-from-behind 7-6 overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey

Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.

The schedule

Colorado Avalanche at Philadelphia Flyers (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, ALT, SN, TVAS)

New York Islanders at Florida Panthers (5 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, SN)

San Jose Sharks at Carolina Hurricanes (5 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA)

Pittsburgh Penguins at Dallas Stars (6 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN-PIT)

St. Louis Blues at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNMW)

Vegas Golden Knights at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, MSG)

Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MNMT)

Chicago Blackhawks at Anaheim Ducks (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN, KCOP-13, SN)

Related Content

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL Status Report: Pageau could return for Islanders against Panthers

Jets to host Canadiens in 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic 

Latest News

NHL EDGE stats behind Geekie's elite goal-scoring for Bruins

NHL Status Report: Pageau could return for Islanders against Panthers

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Raty has 1st 3-point game in NHL, Canucks defeat Wild to end 4-game skid

Oilers score 4 in 1st, cruise to win against Jets

Kane breaks tie late in 3rd, Red Wings rally to top Kraken

Kings score 6 in shutout of Blackhawks

Goal of the Season? Ritchie's between-the-legs score comes off carom

Parise's work ethic, love for game leads to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

Blake, Ehlers each has 3 points, Hurricanes defeat Predators

Hofer makes 41 saves, Blues hold off Senators

Caufield pushes point streak to 10, Canadiens top Maple Leafs in shootout

Wolf makes 27 saves, Flames stay hot by shutting out Mammoth

Geekie scores again, Bruins defeat Devils

Sorokin makes 32 saves, Islanders shut out Lightning

McAvoy 'healing really good' for Bruins after facial surgery