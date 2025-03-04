NHL On Tap: Hintz, Stars continue homestand against Devils

Blue Jackets visit Lightning after winning Stadium Series; Crosby, MacKinnon go head-to-head for 1st time since Canada's 4 Nations victory

Hintz_Stars_skates

© Glenn James/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are 10 games on the schedule for Tuesday, including one nationally televised in the United States.

Games of the day

New Jersey Devils at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+)

The Stars (39-19-2) resume a four-game homestand 10-2-1 in their past 13 games, one of three teams (Winnipeg Jets, Washington Capitals) with at least 80 points and winners of five in a row at American Airlines Center, where they've scored at least five goals in four consecutive games. Roope Hintz can become the first player in Dallas/Minnesota North Stars history with three consecutive four-point games and the NHL's fifth in the past 40 years, following Steve Yzerman (three games in 1992-93), Brett Hull (three in 1990-91), Mario Lemieux (three in 1988-89) and Wayne Gretzky (three in 1988-89 and 1984-85). The Devils (33-23-6) may be without leading scorer Jack Hughes (70 points; 27 goals, 43 assists) after the forward was injured in a 2-0 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. The did get back goalie Jacob Markstrom, who made 22 saves after he missed 11 games with an MCL sprain. His 21 wins make him the second goalie with at least 20 in their first season with the franchise (Vitek Vanecek: 33 in 2022-23).

Columbus Blue Jackets at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNSUN)

The Blue Jackets (30-22-8) play their first game since defeating the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, their fourth consecutive win that has them holding the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. Defenseman Zach Werenski's 64 points is an NHL career-high and he's two goals from his career best of 20 in 63 games in 2019-20. The Lightning (35-21-4) play the second of a back to back after their eight-game winning streak ended with a 2-1 loss at the Florida Panthers on Monday. Forward Nikita Kucherov is third in the NHL with 87 points (27 goals, 60 assists) in 57 games.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, ALT, SNE, TVAS)

Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, natives and friends Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon face each other for the first time since they were teammates for 4 Nations Face-Off champion Canada. Crosby has 611 goals, 18th in NHL history and second among active players behind Alex Ovechkin's 884. MacKinnon leads the NHL with 91 points (23 goals, 68 assists) in 61 games. The Avalanche (35-24-2) lead the Western Conference wild-card race. The Penguins (24-29-10) have lost six of seven (1-5-1).

Top candidates to be moved before 2025 NHL Trade Deadline

You May Also Like

Top candidates to be moved before 2025 NHL Trade Deadline

Other Tuesday games

Nashville Predators at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NESN, SN360, TVAS)

The Bruins (28-26-8) have lost six of seven (1-4-2) and will be without captain Brad Marchand, a forward who is week to week with an upper-body injury sustained in a 3-2 victory at the Penguins on Saturday. David Pastrnak (75 points; 32 goals, 43 assists) is keeping Boston in the playoff race, two points behind the Red Wings for the second wild card from the East. The forward's 19 goals lead the League since the turn of the calendar, and his 17-game point streak (15 goals, 18 assists) ended in a 1-0 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. The Predators (21-32-7) have lost four of five and are 3-10-0 since Jan. 25.

San Jose Sharks at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, MSG-B)

It's the second of a back to back for the Sharks and Sabres. San Jose (16-37-9) defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in a shootout Monday with their second multigoal, third-period comeback win of the season; only the Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers have more (three each). Buffalo (24-29-6) lost 4-3 in overtime to the Montreal Canadiens and is last in the East despite Tage Thompson's 52 points (29 goals, 23 assists) in 53 games.

Carolina Hurricanes at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, FDSNSO)

Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond are helping the Red Wings (30-24-6) seek their first playoff appearance since 2016. DeBrincat has points in nine straight games (eight goals, six assists) and is one goal from his first 30-goal season since coming to Detroit in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on July 9, 2023. Raymond leads the Red Wings with 63 points (22 goals, 41 assists) and is one assist from a new NHL career high. The Hurricanes (35-22-4) are second in the Metropolitan Division, 12 points behind the Capitals and two ahead of the third-place Devils.

Calgary Flames at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, SNW)

The Flames (28-23-9) have lost three in a row (0-2-1) and are 2-4-2 since Feb. 4 yet still hold the second wild card from the West. The Flyers (27-26-8) are 4-0-1 in their past five. Forward Matvei Michkov has 44 points (19 goals, 25 assists), tied with Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini for second among NHL rookies behind Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson (48).

Winnipeg Jets at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN3)

The Jets (42-15-4) are 8-1-1 in their past 10 games. Mark Scheifele has scored 34 goals, third in the NHL behind Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers (44) and William Nylander of the Maple Leafs (35). The Islanders (27-26-7) play the second of a back to back after losing 4-0 at the New York Rangers on Monday. They're 4-6-0 in their past 10 to fall five points out of a playoff spot.

Anaheim Ducks at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; SN1, Victory+)

The Oilers (35-21-4) ended their five-game losing streak with a 3-1 win against the Hurricanes on Saturday. Connor McDavid has 700 assists in 699 games, becoming the third-fastest player in NHL history to reach the mark; Wayne Gretzky got 700 in 478 games and Mario Lemieux reached the milestone in 579. The Ducks (26-26-7) won eight of 11 (8-2-1) before a 6-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Goalie Lukas Dostal is 17-14-5 with a 2.90 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and one shutout in 36 games (33 starts).

Minnesota Wild at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, KHN, KONG)

The Wild (35-22-4) have lost three of four and are two points ahead of the Avalanche for third in the Central Division. Goalie Filip Gustavsson got his fourth shutout of the season Sunday and is 23-13-3 with a 2.61 GAA and .914 save percentage in 40 starts. Shane Wright has 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 23 games for the Kraken (26-31-4) since Jan. 1.

Related Content

Maatta signs 3-year contract with Utah Hockey Club

Stars may add more before Trade Deadline after acquiring Granlund, Ceci

Knight to begin new chapter with Blackhawks after trade from Panthers

All of Monday's goals

Latest News

EDGE stats: 5 players to watch before 2025 NHL Trade Deadline

NHL Trade Buzz: ‘Decisions have to be made’ after Islanders’ 5th loss in 7 games

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Ovechkin stick collection chase during Gretzky chase ‘for memory, history’

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Fantasy spin: 2025 NHL Trade Deadline preview

NHL Buzz: Nurse expected back from injury for Oilers against Ducks

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Zizing ‘Em Up: Golden Knights GM discusses philosophy as Trade Deadline nears 

4 Nations Face-Off raises $180,000 for Sun Youth children's charity in Montreal

Knight makes 41 saves in debut, Blackhawks cruise past Kings

Trade Deadline brings unique challenges for coaches to navigate

Sharks rally, end 8-game skid with shootout win against Maple Leafs

Canadiens recover, defeat Sabres in OT for 5th straight win

Capitals recover for shootout win against Senators

Barkov, Panthers end Lightning 8-game winning streak in Jones’ debut

Shesterkin makes 21 saves, Rangers shut out Islanders

Knight to begin new chapter with Blackhawks after trade from Panthers