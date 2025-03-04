NHL On Tap: Hintz, Stars continue homestand against Devils

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are 10 games on the schedule for Tuesday, including one nationally televised in the United States.
Games of the day
New Jersey Devils at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+)
The Stars (39-19-2) resume a four-game homestand 10-2-1 in their past 13 games, one of three teams (Winnipeg Jets, Washington Capitals) with at least 80 points and winners of five in a row at American Airlines Center, where they've scored at least five goals in four consecutive games. Roope Hintz can become the first player in Dallas/Minnesota North Stars history with three consecutive four-point games and the NHL's fifth in the past 40 years, following Steve Yzerman (three games in 1992-93), Brett Hull (three in 1990-91), Mario Lemieux (three in 1988-89) and Wayne Gretzky (three in 1988-89 and 1984-85). The Devils (33-23-6) may be without leading scorer Jack Hughes (70 points; 27 goals, 43 assists) after the forward was injured in a 2-0 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. The did get back goalie Jacob Markstrom, who made 22 saves after he missed 11 games with an MCL sprain. His 21 wins make him the second goalie with at least 20 in their first season with the franchise (Vitek Vanecek: 33 in 2022-23).
Columbus Blue Jackets at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNSUN)
The Blue Jackets (30-22-8) play their first game since defeating the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, their fourth consecutive win that has them holding the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. Defenseman Zach Werenski's 64 points is an NHL career-high and he's two goals from his career best of 20 in 63 games in 2019-20. The Lightning (35-21-4) play the second of a back to back after their eight-game winning streak ended with a 2-1 loss at the Florida Panthers on Monday. Forward Nikita Kucherov is third in the NHL with 87 points (27 goals, 60 assists) in 57 games.
Pittsburgh Penguins at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, ALT, SNE, TVAS)
Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, natives and friends Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon face each other for the first time since they were teammates for 4 Nations Face-Off champion Canada. Crosby has 611 goals, 18th in NHL history and second among active players behind Alex Ovechkin's 884. MacKinnon leads the NHL with 91 points (23 goals, 68 assists) in 61 games. The Avalanche (35-24-2) lead the Western Conference wild-card race. The Penguins (24-29-10) have lost six of seven (1-5-1).