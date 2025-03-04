NHL On Tap: Hintz, Stars continue homestand against Devils

Other Tuesday games

Nashville Predators at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NESN, SN360, TVAS)

The Bruins (28-26-8) have lost six of seven (1-4-2) and will be without captain Brad Marchand, a forward who is week to week with an upper-body injury sustained in a 3-2 victory at the Penguins on Saturday. David Pastrnak (75 points; 32 goals, 43 assists) is keeping Boston in the playoff race, two points behind the Red Wings for the second wild card from the East. The forward's 19 goals lead the League since the turn of the calendar, and his 17-game point streak (15 goals, 18 assists) ended in a 1-0 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. The Predators (21-32-7) have lost four of five and are 3-10-0 since Jan. 25.

San Jose Sharks at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, MSG-B)

It's the second of a back to back for the Sharks and Sabres. San Jose (16-37-9) defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in a shootout Monday with their second multigoal, third-period comeback win of the season; only the Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers have more (three each). Buffalo (24-29-6) lost 4-3 in overtime to the Montreal Canadiens and is last in the East despite Tage Thompson's 52 points (29 goals, 23 assists) in 53 games.

Carolina Hurricanes at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, FDSNSO)

Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond are helping the Red Wings (30-24-6) seek their first playoff appearance since 2016. DeBrincat has points in nine straight games (eight goals, six assists) and is one goal from his first 30-goal season since coming to Detroit in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on July 9, 2023. Raymond leads the Red Wings with 63 points (22 goals, 41 assists) and is one assist from a new NHL career high. The Hurricanes (35-22-4) are second in the Metropolitan Division, 12 points behind the Capitals and two ahead of the third-place Devils.

Calgary Flames at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, SNW)

The Flames (28-23-9) have lost three in a row (0-2-1) and are 2-4-2 since Feb. 4 yet still hold the second wild card from the West. The Flyers (27-26-8) are 4-0-1 in their past five. Forward Matvei Michkov has 44 points (19 goals, 25 assists), tied with Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini for second among NHL rookies behind Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson (48).

Winnipeg Jets at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN3)

The Jets (42-15-4) are 8-1-1 in their past 10 games. Mark Scheifele has scored 34 goals, third in the NHL behind Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers (44) and William Nylander of the Maple Leafs (35). The Islanders (27-26-7) play the second of a back to back after losing 4-0 at the New York Rangers on Monday. They're 4-6-0 in their past 10 to fall five points out of a playoff spot.

Anaheim Ducks at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; SN1, Victory+)

The Oilers (35-21-4) ended their five-game losing streak with a 3-1 win against the Hurricanes on Saturday. Connor McDavid has 700 assists in 699 games, becoming the third-fastest player in NHL history to reach the mark; Wayne Gretzky got 700 in 478 games and Mario Lemieux reached the milestone in 579. The Ducks (26-26-7) won eight of 11 (8-2-1) before a 6-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Goalie Lukas Dostal is 17-14-5 with a 2.90 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and one shutout in 36 games (33 starts).

Minnesota Wild at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, KHN, KONG)

The Wild (35-22-4) have lost three of four and are two points ahead of the Avalanche for third in the Central Division. Goalie Filip Gustavsson got his fourth shutout of the season Sunday and is 23-13-3 with a 2.61 GAA and .914 save percentage in 40 starts. Shane Wright has 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 23 games for the Kraken (26-31-4) since Jan. 1.