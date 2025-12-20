Sherwood has hat trick, Canucks top Islanders for 3rd straight win

David Kampf also scored for the Canucks (14-17-3), who have won three straight games. Thatcher Demko made 22 saves.

“I think we’re just playing the right way and continuing to build towards our identity,” Sherwood said. “It's tough because we had a lot of great efforts. We just didn't get the wins as a team, but we just stuck together and continued to play the right way. And eventually, over time, the results as a team have started to come our way, so it's nice to finally get them. But, yeah, we got to rinse and repeat. We got a big one tomorrow.”

Anders Lee scored for the Islanders (19-13-3), who have lost two straight games. Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves.

“I feel like we were looking for the perfect play too much,” Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. “...We had a hard time making a tape-to-tape pass. We had a lot of guys who didn't have a great night, and it's probably one of our worst games at home all year. We all go through those, and you just hope that they don't happen. But when they happen, you gotta find a way to battle through, and find a way to come back and win the game. And we didn't do it tonight.”

The Canucks killed off a 5-on-3 penalty at 6:17 of the first period.

Kampf gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead at 8:57 of the first period. Adam Boqvist turned the puck over behind the net, and Jake DeBrusk found Kampf alone in front.

“We wanted to get pucks behind them,” Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers said. "I thought for the most part, we did a pretty good job of that consistently. The whole shift on Kampf’s goal was an all-around great shift. We worked them down low. You could tell they were getting a little tired, yeah, and then we brought it to the net. And I think that's the next step for us, getting pucks to the net. I feel like we’re good at cycling the puck.”