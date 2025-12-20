Jarvis leaves Hurricanes game with injury, will be 'out for a while'

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Seth Jarvis will be “out for a while” for the Carolina Hurricanes after sustaining an undisclosed injury against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday, coach Rod Brind’Amour said.

The forward left the 4-3 shootout loss 20 seconds into overtime after crashing into the left post on a drive to the net. He was helped off the ice and down the tunnel.

Brind’Amour said the injury “is not good. He’s going to be out for a while.”

Jarvis had two assists Friday in helping the Hurricanes build a 3-0 third-period lead before the Panthers rallied with three goals in the final 9:44 to force overtime.

Jarvis is second on Carolina this season with 29 points (19 goals, 10 assists) in 34 games. The 23-year-old has 240 points (115 goals, 125 assists) in 337 NHL games, all with the Hurricanes, and 43 points (19 goals, 24 assists) in 55 Stanley Cup Playoff games.