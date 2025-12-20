Jarvis leaves Hurricanes game with injury, will be 'out for a while'

Forward crashed into net during shootout loss to Panthers

car-jarvis-injury

© Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Seth Jarvis will be “out for a while” for the Carolina Hurricanes after sustaining an undisclosed injury against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday, coach Rod Brind’Amour said.

The forward left the 4-3 shootout loss 20 seconds into overtime after crashing into the left post on a drive to the net. He was helped off the ice and down the tunnel.

Brind’Amour said the injury “is not good. He’s going to be out for a while.”

Jarvis had two assists Friday in helping the Hurricanes build a 3-0 third-period lead before the Panthers rallied with three goals in the final 9:44 to force overtime.

Jarvis is second on Carolina this season with 29 points (19 goals, 10 assists) in 34 games. The 23-year-old has 240 points (115 goals, 125 assists) in 337 NHL games, all with the Hurricanes, and 43 points (19 goals, 24 assists) in 55 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Panthers rally from down 3 in 3rd, top Hurricanes in shootout

