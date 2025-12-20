Panthers rally from down 3 in 3rd, top Hurricanes in shootout

Reinhart ties it with 42 seconds left in regulation; Bussi’s 9-game win streak ends for Carolina

Hurricanes at Panthers | Recap

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers rallied to tie the game with three straight goals in the third period, defeating the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in the shootout at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday.

The Panthers had never won a game after trailing by three goals with 10 minutes remaining.

Brad Marchand pulled Florida within 3-1 at 10:16. Sam Bennett won a puck battle behind the net and was able to find Marchand in front, where he beat Brandon Bussi on a quick shot between the legs.

Bennett then cut it to 3-2 at 17:35 with Bobrovsky pulled for the extra attacker, scoring off a rebound after Bussi stopped Evan Rodrigues at the side of the net, before Sam Reinhart tied it 3-3 with 42 seconds remaining. He scored from in front by one-timing Marchand’s pass from below the goal line, again with Sergei Bobrovsky pulled.

Marchand, Bennett, and Reinhart each had a goal and an assist for the Panthers (19-13-2), who have won four straight and seven of eight. Rodrigues had two assists, and Bobrovsky made 26 saves.

Reinhart and Rodrigues each scored in the shootout.

Sebastian Aho scored twice, and Bussi made 38 saves but was denied his 10th straight victory for the Hurricanes (22-9-3), who had won five in a row. Seth Jarvis and Andrei Svechnikov each had two assists.

Signed to a one-year contract by the Panthers on July 1, Bussi was claimed off waivers by the Hurricanes on Oct. 5 after the rookie spent all of training camp and the preseason with Florida.

Jordan Staal gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 11:53 of the first period after a battle in front of the net. Carolina defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere rang a shot off the post, and Bobrovsky got to the puck and tried to clear it out of danger, but Staal was able to put in the loose puck.

Aho pushed it to 2-0 at 1:27 of the third, beating Bobrovsky through the five-hole on a breakaway.

Aho scored his second of the game to make it 3-0 on the power play at 7:34. After Bobrovsky stopped Svechnikov at the right post, the rebound went right to Aho in the right circle, and he one-timed a shot to the stick side.

Latest News

On Tap: Potential Canada teammates Crosby, Suzuki square off

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Buium values World Junior Championship experience as he grows with Canucks

Jarvis leaves Hurricanes game with injury, will be 'out for a while'

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Danault traded to Canadiens by Kings

Sherwood has hat trick, Canucks top Islanders for 3rd straight win

Penguins' Letang plays Santa Claus to kids at CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation

Tkachuk 'on track' to return to Panthers lineup, Maurice says

Capitals bring holiday cheer to MedStar Georgetown Hospital Child Life Center

Kadri makes pair of $50K donations to food banks in London, Calgary

Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 19

NHL Status Report: Jarry placed on injured reserve by Oilers

NHL EDGE stats comparison: Makar vs. Quinn Hughes

Seguin has ACL surgery, status for Stars to be determined after Olympic break

NHL On Tap: Calder candidates collide when Buium, Canucks, face Schaefer, Islanders

NHL Winter Olympics all-time roster for Slovakia led by Hossa, Chára

NHL EDGE stats: Sabres show signs of potential turnaround