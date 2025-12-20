Panthers rally from down 3 in 3rd, top Hurricanes in shootout

The Panthers had never won a game after trailing by three goals with 10 minutes remaining.

Brad Marchand pulled Florida within 3-1 at 10:16. Sam Bennett won a puck battle behind the net and was able to find Marchand in front, where he beat Brandon Bussi on a quick shot between the legs.

Bennett then cut it to 3-2 at 17:35 with Bobrovsky pulled for the extra attacker, scoring off a rebound after Bussi stopped Evan Rodrigues at the side of the net, before Sam Reinhart tied it 3-3 with 42 seconds remaining. He scored from in front by one-timing Marchand’s pass from below the goal line, again with Sergei Bobrovsky pulled.

Marchand, Bennett, and Reinhart each had a goal and an assist for the Panthers (19-13-2), who have won four straight and seven of eight. Rodrigues had two assists, and Bobrovsky made 26 saves.

Reinhart and Rodrigues each scored in the shootout.

Sebastian Aho scored twice, and Bussi made 38 saves but was denied his 10th straight victory for the Hurricanes (22-9-3), who had won five in a row. Seth Jarvis and Andrei Svechnikov each had two assists.

Signed to a one-year contract by the Panthers on July 1, Bussi was claimed off waivers by the Hurricanes on Oct. 5 after the rookie spent all of training camp and the preseason with Florida.

Jordan Staal gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 11:53 of the first period after a battle in front of the net. Carolina defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere rang a shot off the post, and Bobrovsky got to the puck and tried to clear it out of danger, but Staal was able to put in the loose puck.

Aho pushed it to 2-0 at 1:27 of the third, beating Bobrovsky through the five-hole on a breakaway.

Aho scored his second of the game to make it 3-0 on the power play at 7:34. After Bobrovsky stopped Svechnikov at the right post, the rebound went right to Aho in the right circle, and he one-timed a shot to the stick side.