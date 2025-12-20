On Tap: Potential Canada teammates Crosby, Suzuki square off

Hughes, Wild host Oilers looking for 7th straight win; Ovechkin, Capitals face Red Wings

There are 13 games on the NHL schedule for Saturday, including two nationally televised in the United States and five in Canada. Here are the five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Soon-to-be teammates?

Two Canadian captains, and two potential teammates for Canada in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 will square off when Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins (14-10-9) face Nick Suzuki and the Montreal Canadiens (18-12-4) at Bell Centre on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, SN-PIT). Crosby, one of the first six selected for Canada’s team on June 16, leads the Penguins with 35 points (19 goals, 16 assists) in 33 games this season. Suzuki, who attended Canada’s orientation camp, is making his case to join Crosby for the Olympics. The 26-year-old leads the Canadiens with 39 points (10 goals, 29 assists) in 34 games.

Going Wild

The Minnesota Wild (21-9-5) are fighting several injuries but that hasn’t stopped them from winning six in a row entering their game with the Edmonton Oilers (17-12-6) at Grand Casino Arena on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, SN). Defenseman Quinn Hughes, acquired by the Wild from the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 12, has two points (one goal, one assist) in three games with Minnesota. The Wild could get some injured players back this weekend, including forward Mats Zuccarello. Goalie Tristan Jarry, who the Oilers acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins for goalie Stuart Skinner and defenseman Brett Kulak on Dec. 12, was placed on injured reserve on Friday after sustaining an undisclosed injury in the second period of Edmonton’s 3-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

BOS@MIN: Hughes drives home his first goal with the Wild

Age is nothing but a number

Alex Ovechkin continues to play at a high level, and the 40-year-old captain of the Capitals (19-11-4) will look for more when they play the Detroit Red Wings (19-13-3) at Capital One Arena on Saturday (12:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MNMT, NHLN, SNP, SNO, SNE). Ovechkin has 31 points (14 goals, 17 assists) in 34 games this season, second on the Capitals behind forward Tom Wilson with 33 points (17 goals, 16 assists) in 34 games. Meanwhile, Patrick Kane’s quest for 500 career goals will have to wait. The Red Wings forward will miss a third straight game with an upper-body injury.

WSH@SJS: Ovechkin rips it into the corner for PPG

Geek-ing out

Morgan Geekie is one goal away from scoring 50 in 2025. The forward can join David Pastrnak (58 in 2023 and 57 in 2022) and Cam Neely (52 in 1990 and 51 in 1989) as the third Boston Bruins player in the past 40 years with as many in a calendar year when they play the Vancouver Canucks (14-17-3) at TD Garden on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, SP, SN360). Geekie has 37 points (24 goals, 13 assists) in 35 games this season, second on the Bruins (20-15-0) behind Pastrnak with 38 points. The Canucks have won three in a row after defeating the New York Islanders 4-1 on Friday.

Breaking down the goal-scoring of Morgan Geekie

A great defense

For the first time this season, the three most recent defensemen selected first overall will face off when the New York Islanders (19-13-3) play the Buffalo Sabres (15-14-4) at KeyBank Center on Saturday (5 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B). Matthew Schaefer was selected No. 1 by the Islanders in the 2025 NHL Draft while Owen Power was selected by the Sabres in the 2021 Draft and Rasmus Dahlin by Buffalo in the 2018 Draft. Schaefer is having a strong season, leading NHL rookie defensemen with 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in 35 games.

The schedule

Philadelphia Flyers at New York Rangers (12:30 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG)

Detroit Red Wings at Washington Capitals (12:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MNMT, NHLN, SNP, SNO, SNE)

Chicago Blackhawks at Ottawa Senators (3 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN5, CHSN)

Edmonton Oilers at Minnesota Wild (3 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, SN)

New York Islanders at Buffalo Sabres (5 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B)

St. Louis Blues at Florida Panthers (6 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SCRIPPS)

Vancouver Canucks at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, SP, SN360)

Pittsburgh Penguins at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, SN-PIT)

Carolina Hurricanes at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNSO)

Toronto Maple Leafs at Nashville Predators (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNW, SNO, CBC)

Vegas Golden Knights at Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, SCRIPPS)

Columbus Blue Jackets at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Victory+, KCOP-13)

Seattle Kraken at San Jose Sharks (10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, NBCSCA)

