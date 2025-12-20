On Tap: Potential Canada teammates Crosby, Suzuki square off

There are 13 games on the NHL schedule for Saturday, including two nationally televised in the United States and five in Canada. Here are the five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Soon-to-be teammates?

Two Canadian captains, and two potential teammates for Canada in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 will square off when Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins (14-10-9) face Nick Suzuki and the Montreal Canadiens (18-12-4) at Bell Centre on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, SN-PIT). Crosby, one of the first six selected for Canada’s team on June 16, leads the Penguins with 35 points (19 goals, 16 assists) in 33 games this season. Suzuki, who attended Canada’s orientation camp, is making his case to join Crosby for the Olympics. The 26-year-old leads the Canadiens with 39 points (10 goals, 29 assists) in 34 games.