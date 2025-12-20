Buium values World Junior Championship experience as he grows with Canucks

The 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship marks the 50th anniversary of the annual 10-nation tournament featuring many of the best under-20 players in the world. It will be held at Grand Casino Arena, home to the NHL's Minnesota Wild, in Saint Paul, and 3M Arena at Mariucci on the University of Minnesota campus, in Minneapolis, from Dec. 26-Jan. 5. Follow NHL.com for all the sights and stories.

Zeev Buium sat back in his locker stall, took a deep breath, and smiled when asked to reflect how special it was to win back-to-back gold medals with the United States at the IIHF World Junior Championship.

The 20-year-old Vancouver Canucks defenseman will be busy with the NHL schedule during this year's tournament, but that doesn't mean he won't be watching or rooting hard for his country.

“I wish I could play in it this year too,” Buium told NHL.com. “It's one of those things where you want to take advantage of the opportunity but don't take it for granted because it really is one of the best tournaments ever.

“The men's (IIHF) World Championship is fun, and obviously you want to play in the Winter Olympics, but there's nothing like playing World Juniors ... it's your age group, best on best.”

Buium played a significant role in the United States' first repeat tournament victories. He had five points (three goals, two assists) and averaged 18:06 of ice time in seven games at the 2024 WJC, and then six points (two goals, four assists) while averaging 25:13 of ice time in seven games at the 2025 WJC.

He was selected by the Minnesota Wild in the first round (No. 12) of the 2024 NHL Draft and was traded to the Canucks as part of the Quinn Hughes deal on Dec. 12.

“I know it sounds cliche, but really when you get to have a group that close and do something like that together, it's pretty special,” Buium said of his World Junior experience. “We almost kind of knew that we had a team to do it both years just because of how close we were. Obviously a lot of guys know each other, but even for the first-year guys coming in, it just creates such a bond for life.

“We're still in those group chats, and still communicate, so it's such a fun thing to be a part of and obviously going back-to-back for the first time was our goal going into it. I just feel very fortunate to be on that team with those guys.”

Buium helped seal the repeat, making the breakout pass that Teddy Stiga (Nashville Predators) converted into the overtime goal in a 4-3 victory against Finland.

The U.S. now has seven gold medals in the past 21 years (2004 2010, 2013, 2017, 2021, 2024, 2025) and has reached the gold-medal game nine times since the current format was adopted in 1996.

In the first 27 years of the WJC (1977-2003) the U.S. won three medals, silver in 1997 and bronze in 1986 and 1992.

“I know I'm involved in the NHL now but I'm sure as years go on, I'll always want to keep up with it,” Buium said. “It might not feel like we're that close to it anymore, but especially this year, I feel very close to the guys on this year's U.S. team and am hoping for the best for them. I really want them to win. I know me and everyone else who knows them and supports them as hockey fans, will be rooting them on.”

Despite the tumult of being traded so soon into his NHL career, Buium is having quite an impact. He's second among NHL rookie defensemen with 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) and tied for first with 10 power-play points (three goals, seven assists) in 33 games. His average ice time of 18:37 is fourth among NHL rookies to play at least 10 games.

He understands the pressure that comes with wanting to do what's best for your country in the tournament and offered this message to this year's U.S. National Junior Team:

“They know what to do. They've been in those situations,” he said. “I think for us, when we were looking to go back-to-back, we didn't compare teams. You can't say, 'Oh, we don't have this guy or don't have that guy.'”

Buium recalled with pride the 2024 WJC run, when the U.S won gold by reeling off seven straight wins and outscoring the opposition 45-15. It became only the third U.S. team to finish the tournament without a loss (2004, 2017).

“Our first year we had guys like Jimmy Snuggerud, Ryan Leonard, Will Smith and Gabe Perreault on the third line,” Buium said. “Our team was incredible that year, and a lot of those faces are already in the NHL. I think probably 95 percent of that team will be in the NHL one day, so you can't compare teams year to year. This year's group needs to make new fun memories ... and do it together.

“I think my message to them is just go into it like a fresh slate. You're still hungry but play as if you didn't win last year and use that experience of winning, but minus that cockiness or ego, have fun and just enjoy it. I think we did a really good job of having that passed down to us of just really enjoying it. And we did.”