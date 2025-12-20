Burns scores, Avalanche top Jets in 12th consecutive home win

Morgan Barron and Mark Scheifele each scored a goal, and Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves for the Jets (15-17-2), who have lost three straight and are 1-5-1 in their past seven games.

“There were a lot of good things. Don't want to get down to that team that quick, 2-0, obviously, but at the end of the day, we stayed in the game,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. “Right now, we're a delicate, fragile group, and we're finding ways to lose games. We got to somehow kind of [get] that next play that ties that game or gets us in the lead early on, and those are the things that we have to do.”

Burns scored when his wrist shot from above the right circle caromed off the left skate of Winnipeg defenseman Haydn Fleury and past the right leg of Hellebuyck to make it 1-0 at 9:45 of the first period.

“It took me four shifts in the first period there to start to finally realize that I just got to pass it over to Brent, and then he can make plays from there. He's been hot,” Manson said. “It's nice to play with him now, where I get to give it to him and let him just make plays up there.”

Necas extended it to 2-0 at 15:05 when he beat Winnipeg forward Cole Perfetti in a foot race before finishing Nathan MacKinnon’s centering pass past Hellebuyck's glove with a wrist shot from between the hashes.

Barron scored a short-handed goal at 19:22 of the second period to cut it to 2-1. He beat Colorado defenseman Cale Makar to a clear off the glass at the left wall of Colorado’s zone, cut through the left dot toward the crease, and went forehand to backhand past Wedgewood's glove while skating by the crease.

“‘Bucky’ made a great save on the play, obviously. Kind of a breakdown, and then I think everyone else just kind of lost sight of the puck,” Barron said. “Happened to kind of find it in the air and had a little bit of a step on everyone. Obviously, a big goal to, kind of, bring it back within [one], but got to find a way to close out those games and get back in it.”