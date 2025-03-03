Maatta signs 3-year contract with Utah Hockey Club

Olli Maatta signed a three-year contract with the Utah Hockey Club on Monday. Financial terms were not announced for the deal, which begins next season.

The defenseman has 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) and is averaging 20:41 of ice time in 51 games since being acquired in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 29. He did not have a point in seven games with Detroit prior to the trade.

The 30-year-old is in the final season of a two-year, $3 million contract ($1.5 million average annual value) he signed with the Red Wings on Feb. 16, 2023, and could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

"We're thrilled to have Olli signed for the next three years," Utah general manager Bill Armstrong said. "Olli is a smart defenseman and a true professional on and off the ice. He has brought stability to our blue line, has a tremendous work ethic, and is an excellent role model for our younger players. We look forward to having him as an important part of our core moving forward."

Selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round (No. 22) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Maatta has 191 points (42 goals, 142 assists) in 742 regular-season games with Utah, the Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, Chicago Blackhawks and Penguins, and 27 points (five goals, 22 assists) in 85 Stanley Cup Playoff games). He helped the Penguins win the Cup in 2016 and 2017.

Utah (27-25-9) is two points behind the Calgary Flames for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference, and next plays at the Red Wings on Thursday.

"Olli has made an immediate and noticeable impact and a positive impression on everyone in our group," Utah president of hockey operations Chris Armstrong said. "He is an important influence on the culture we continue to foster and the standards we have for our team. We are grateful for the commitment he is making to our organization."