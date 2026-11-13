NHL On Tap: Winning streaks collide for Predators, Golden Knights

Stone chasing Marchessault

Mark Stone needs two points to overtake Jonathan Marchessault for the Golden Knights’ all-time scoring lead, and the forward can do it against Marchessault in Las Vegas. Marchessault had 417 points (192 goals, 225 assists) in 514 games for the Golden Knights from 2017-24 before joining the Predators as a free agent on July 1, 2024. Stone has 416 points (146 goals, 270 assists) in 420 games since Vegas acquired him in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 25, 2019. They won the Stanley Cup together with the Golden Knights in 2023.