There are two games on the NHL schedule for Friday. Here are five things to watch, along with the complete game schedule.
NHL On Tap: Winning streaks collide for Predators, Golden Knights
Zibanejad, Rangers visit Boeser, Canucks, who seek to end six-game skid
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How ’bout them Preds?
The Nashville Predators have won six straight games, the longest active streak in the NHL. They’ll look to roll a seven when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SCRIPPS), who have won four in a row themselves. The Predators (10-4-5) have outscored their opponents 20-10 during their run. The Golden Knights (13-5-2) won the last meeting between the teams 5-2 in Nashville on Oct. 13.
Stone chasing Marchessault
Mark Stone needs two points to overtake Jonathan Marchessault for the Golden Knights’ all-time scoring lead, and the forward can do it against Marchessault in Las Vegas. Marchessault had 417 points (192 goals, 225 assists) in 514 games for the Golden Knights from 2017-24 before joining the Predators as a free agent on July 1, 2024. Stone has 416 points (146 goals, 270 assists) in 420 games since Vegas acquired him in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 25, 2019. They won the Stanley Cup together with the Golden Knights in 2023.
Yo, Josi!
Roman Josi has 22 points (two goals, 20 assists) in 19 games this season, tied for the Predators lead with forward Filip Forsberg (seven goals, 15 assists) and tied with three other players for fourth among NHL defensemen. He needs one assist to match Sergei Zubov (21 in 1995-96) for the second most through 20 games in a season by a defenseman born outside North America, and two to tie Borje Salming (22 in 1976-77) for the most.
This is Swede
Mika Zibanejad scored twice in the New York Rangers’ 3-1 win at the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. Entering their game at Vancouver Canucks (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, MSGSN), the center needs one multi-goal game to match Kent Nilsson (47) for the sixth most in NHL history by a player born in Sweden. Mats Sundin has the most with 81. The Rangers (11-8-1) seek their fifth win in six games.
Boeser looking for 500
Brock Boeser is attempting to become the eighth player to record 500 points with the Canucks. The 29-year-old forward has played his entire 11-season NHL career in Vancouver, with 499 points (233 goals, 266 assists) in 649 games, including 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 20 games this season, second on the team behind center Elias Pettersson, who has 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) in 20 games. Vancouver (3-16-1) is trying to end a six-game losing streak.
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The schedule
New York Rangers at Vancouver Canucks (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, MSGSN)
Nashville Predators at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SCRIPPS)