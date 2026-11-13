Kolyachonok scores go-ahead goal in 3rd, Devils stay hot with win against Capitals

The defenseman, who was making his season debut after being recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Thursday, signed a one-year, one-way free agent contract with New Jersey on July 1.

Evan Rodrigues had a goal and an assist, Lenni Hameenaho and Stefan Noesen also scored, and Arseny Gritsyuk added two assists for the Devils (14-6-0), who have won six of their past seven games (6-1-0). Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves and is 6-0-0 since being traded to New Jersey from the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 23.

Ryan Leonard and Pierre-Luc Dubois each scored, and Logan Thompson made 24 saves for the Capitals (10-7-0), who had won two straight.

The Devils won their seventh straight game on home ice, tied for the fifth longest streak in Kansas City Scouts/Colorado Rockies/Devils history.

Rodrigues gave the Devils a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 2:20 of the first period. Timo Meier skated down left wing before passing to Rodrigues for the snap shot in the right face-off circle.

Leonard tied the game 1-1 with a power-play goal off a backhand at 14:10. Cole Hutson made it possible, shielding the puck just over the blue line before feathering a pass through two defenders to Leonard skating to the slot. It was Washington’s seventh shot of the power play.

Dubois gave Washington a 2-1 lead on a snap shot along the ice from the right circle, beating Hellebuyck inside the left post at 2:11 of the second period.

Hameenaho, who was also recalled from Utica and was making his season-debut for the Devils, evened it 2-2 off a net-front deflection at 9:51. Brenden Dillon took the initial shot from the top of the left circle.

Kolyachonok scored to give the Devils a one-goal lead and make it 3-2 when the defenseman sent a wrist shot from the right point that got through a screen and trickled past Thompson at 6:27 of the third period.

Noesen pushed it to 4-2 with a backhand on a breakaway at 17:07. Noesen was recalled from Utica on Wednesday after missing the previous 11 games.

Jack Hughes scored an empty-net goal at 19:15 for the 5-2 final.