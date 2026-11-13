2027 NHL Draft Diary: Dima Zhilkin

I want to keep becoming a more complete player and getting more comfortable at my new position. Winning face-offs is something that I've been putting a lot of extra attention into, and I want to keep improving in that aspect of my game. I'm still competing my hardest each night and doing whatever I can to help the team win as many games as possible. The goal of the Saginaw Spirit is to continue to build as a group, winning games and putting ourselves in the best position for the remainder of the season. We have an unbelievable group of guys, and we have a ton of potential if we keep working together and sticking to the team process.

Being captain has taught me that leadership is ultimately about being consistent, disciplined, and setting the right example every single day. When things are going well, you don't want anyone to get too comfortable, and when things get tough, you have to stay positive and keep believing in the team. I think it's very important to communicate with everyone and always bring good energy to the rink. We all share the same goal in mind, and I think that having everyone pulling in the same direction makes a huge difference. I've also learned that being a captain doesn't mean that you always know everything. I'm constantly trying to listen to my teammates and learn from them and the people beside me. All of these things will be beneficial to the group.

Levi Harper, who also will play for the Canadian Hockey League in the CHL USA Hockey Prospects Challenge (in Chicoutimi and Quebec City on Dec. 1-2, respectively), has been awesome for us thus far. He's a really important piece to our team, an unbelievable defenseman. I think that one of his biggest strengths is how smart he is with the puck. He sees the ice really well and is always so calm out there. As a forward, it's nice having someone like him on the back end because you know he's able to make plays and create opportunities for you. Outside of hockey, he's also a great human and someone who works very hard.