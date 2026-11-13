Dima Zhilkin of Saginaw in the Ontario Hockey League will file a draft diary for NHL.com this season leading up to the 2027 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old right wing (5-foot-11, 195 pounds), who was born in Moscow, Russia, is a projected first-round pick in the 2027 Draft. Zhilkin, the 27th captain in team history, is tied for the lead on Saginaw with 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists) in 20 games. He had 75 points (36 goals, 39 assists) in 59 games during a breakout 2025-26 season. Zhilkin will represent the Canadian Hockey League in the CHL USA Hockey Prospects Challenge in Chicoutimi (Dec. 1) and Quebec City (Dec. 2).
2027 NHL Draft Diary: Dima Zhilkin
Projected first-round pick with Saginaw talks position switch to center, life away from the rink
© Eric Young
Hello again, hockey fans! This is my second diary that I am filling out for NHL.com.
October was another really exciting month for my teammates and me. Getting back to playing hockey has been a blast, having fun while still trying to take advantage of every opportunity that I can get to keep improving my game. I have been working hard on trying to stay consistent in my game. One of the biggest adjustments for me this past month has been the switch to playing center.
It's a position that I didn't even play a little bit growing up. I was always a winger, unlike my brother, who's a centerman. It's something new and comes with a lot of new responsibilities, but I've been enjoying it. Being more responsible defensively and getting comfortable taking face-offs have been two key focuses for me this month. There's definitely still a lot to learn, but I enjoy working on the little details that can separate you from other players.
© Emma Smith
I want to keep becoming a more complete player and getting more comfortable at my new position. Winning face-offs is something that I've been putting a lot of extra attention into, and I want to keep improving in that aspect of my game. I'm still competing my hardest each night and doing whatever I can to help the team win as many games as possible. The goal of the Saginaw Spirit is to continue to build as a group, winning games and putting ourselves in the best position for the remainder of the season. We have an unbelievable group of guys, and we have a ton of potential if we keep working together and sticking to the team process.
Being captain has taught me that leadership is ultimately about being consistent, disciplined, and setting the right example every single day. When things are going well, you don't want anyone to get too comfortable, and when things get tough, you have to stay positive and keep believing in the team. I think it's very important to communicate with everyone and always bring good energy to the rink. We all share the same goal in mind, and I think that having everyone pulling in the same direction makes a huge difference. I've also learned that being a captain doesn't mean that you always know everything. I'm constantly trying to listen to my teammates and learn from them and the people beside me. All of these things will be beneficial to the group.
Levi Harper, who also will play for the Canadian Hockey League in the CHL USA Hockey Prospects Challenge (in Chicoutimi and Quebec City on Dec. 1-2, respectively), has been awesome for us thus far. He's a really important piece to our team, an unbelievable defenseman. I think that one of his biggest strengths is how smart he is with the puck. He sees the ice really well and is always so calm out there. As a forward, it's nice having someone like him on the back end because you know he's able to make plays and create opportunities for you. Outside of hockey, he's also a great human and someone who works very hard.
© Eric Young
One thing that I really like about our team is that everyone brings something different to the group. It's hard to pick out just one player that deserves more recognition than the next because we have so many players that contribute in ways that people on the outside might not notice. Obviously, points and goals get all of the attention, but there's so much more that leads to team success. Whether it's winning battles or bringing energy while being positive every day, everyone has an important role that ties into winning games. I think that's what makes our group special. Everyone is willing to do whatever it takes to help the team succeed.
One of the fun things we've been doing away from the rink is spending time at the card collectibles store here in Saginaw. Shoutout to Curveball Collectibles for always being a great place for the guys to hang out. A lot of the guys this year are into collecting different types of cards, all the way from Pokemon to hockey, football, or even vintage baseball cards. It's something we all enjoy doing together. We also like playing lots of card games on the bus rides or whenever we are away from the rink. It's a great way to pass the time and share some laughs together. These little moments are important because they bring everyone closer together, even outside of the rink. We spend so much time together throughout the season, so it's great having things outside of hockey that we can enjoy as a group.
Thank you for reading this month's diary. October was another great month of learning and improving for me. I'm excited to see what November has in store.