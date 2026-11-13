Hurricanes, Kraken eye Global Series finale after ‘amazing open practice’

The Kraken (9-7-1) may make a change at forward, possibly inserting rookie Jagger Firkus, who would be making his NHL debut.

Seattle knows its issues are more systematic.

A mindset change and compete level elevation are needed.

“I think we didn't get to our game,” said Seattle forward Matty Beniers. “They play hard and they play fast and they have the ability to throw teams off their game. For us, we need to impose our game onto them and not react to them.

“We'll have success if we do that. I think they're obviously a really good team, Stanley Cup champions last year. But I really do believe in this group, in our group, and I think we are a really good team when we play the way we know we can.”

Beniers says the Kraken need to be stronger at each blue line and can’t make bad turnovers. The more they can force the Hurricanes to navigate out of their own end, the better off they will be.

“For us, I think that we didn't play to our capability in terms of our structure and our detail, and that was probably the most disappointing thing for me,” Seattle coach Lane Lambert said. “We had some areas that we covered and we're looking forward to being better in those areas tomorrow. There's a battle level, a compete level, and a speed with which you must play against this hockey team.”