European notebook: NHL prospects shine at U20 Five Nations tournament

Jakub Floris, D, Lukko (Nashville Predators)

The 18-year-old defenseman helped Slovakia hold off Switzerland for a 7-5 victory, its only win of the tournament. After the Swiss cut a three-goal deficit to 3-2 in the second period, Floris scored on the power play to give Slovakia some breathing room. He finished with three points (two goals, one assist) in four games.

Floris, who has played for both Lukko’s junior team and its senior club in Liiga, Finland’s top professional league, helped Slovakia win silver on home ice at the 2026 IIHF Under-18 World Championship. He assisted on Slovakia’s first goal in the gold-medal game against Sweden, a 4-2 loss.

Nashville selected Floris in the fourth round (No. 106) of the 2026 NHL Draft.