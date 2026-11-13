Hofer makes 29 saves, Blues defeat Mammoth in double shutout

McMichael scores deciding goal in shootout; Vejmelka stops 22 for Utah

STL@UTA: Blues overtake Mammoth in 8-round shootout

By Matt Komma
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SALT LAKE CITY -- Joel Hofer made 29 saves for his 10th NHL shutout, and Connor McMichael scored in the eighth round to give the St. Louis Blues a 1-0 shootout win against the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center on Thursday.

McMichael scored with a wrist shot over Karel Vejmelka's glove for the deciding goal after Barrett Hayton missed the net on the previous attempt.

Jake Neighbours and Jimmy Snuggerud also scored in the shootout for the Blues (9-8-2), who have won two in a row. It was Hofer's second shutout this season.

Vincent Trocheck and Michael Carcone scored in the shootout for the Mammoth (10-8-2), who have lost four in a row and five of six (1-3-2), including 5-3 at the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. Vejmelka recorded his second shutout this season and 10th in the NHL.

Mason McTavish appeared to open the scoring to give the Blues a 1-0 lead at 14:35 of the second period, but Utah challenged the play for offside, and the goal was overturned after a video review.

St. Louis forward Philip Broberg appeared to score the game-winner at 2:42 of overtime, but video review determined his wrist shot from the right face-off circle hit the crossbar after squeaking under Vejmelka's left arm.

The Blues were 0-for-5 on the power play. The Mammoth were 0-for-4.

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