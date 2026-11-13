Staal could return for Hurricanes in second game at Global Series

Captain has missed 14 games with calf injury

Jordan Staal CAR global series practice

© Cato Cataldo/NHLI via Getty Images

By Shawn P. Roarke
@sroarke_nhl NHL.com Senior Director of Editorial

HELSINKI -- Jordan Staal could return for the Carolina Hurricanes against the Seattle Kraken at the 2026 NHL Global Series at Veikkaus Arena on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, KING, NHLN, SN1). 

The 38-year-old center has missed the past 14 games with a calf injury. He has taken part in the two practices here and played on special teams Friday, suggesting he is ready to return.

Staal, who has no points in six games this season, won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs to help Carolina win the Cup in six games against the Vegas Golden Knights. He had 12 points in 19 games with six of his eight goals coming in the Final.

"We'll see how he feels tomorrow," coach Rod Brind'Amour said Friday. "We brought him over here with the intention (of) maybe getting him in a game. He didn't want to come all the way over here and not play. But there's also no rush. Rushing a guy back, we don't need to do that either. 

"So, we'll find out probably tomorrow after he gets through the morning, and hopefully he does play."
Staal played in the first six games of the season before he was injured during a morning skate on Oct. 10. 

Goalie Pyotr Kochetkov, who backed up Brandon Bussi in a 4-1 win here on Thursday, and defenseman Alexander Nikishin, a scratch Thursday, could also play on Saturday.

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