Hagel has three points, Lightning defeat Blue Jackets

Jake Guentzel scored and had an assist, Nikita Kucherov had two assists, and Dennis Hildeby made 28 saves for the Lightning (13-4-2), who are 6-1-2 in their past nine games, including an 8-3 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday.

Matthew Knies scored, and Jet Greaves made 25 saves for the Blue Jackets (7-10-0), who have lost three straight.

Guentzel, who was playing in his 700th NHL game, gave the Lightning a 2-1 lead at 1:06 of the third period. He took a backhand pass from Hagel in the left circle and scored with a shot that trickled through the pads of Greaves.

Hagel made it 3-1 at 7:41, scoring from a sharp angle below the right circle. He has five goals in the past three games.

Hagel gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead at 2:57 of the first period, scoring in front after controlling a big rebound off a shot from the high slot by Charle-Edouard D'Astous.

Knies tied it 1-1 at 12:20 with a power-play goal, tapping in a backdoor pass from Kent Johnson. It was his first goal since scoring twice in the season opener, a 6-3 win against the Sabres on Oct. 1.

Blue Jackets coach Rick Bowness missed the game due to an illness. Assistant coach Don Granato was in charge behind the bench.