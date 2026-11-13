COLUMBUS -- Brandon Hagel scored twice and had an assist for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 3-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday.
Hagel has three points, Lightning defeat Blue Jackets
Guentzel has goal, assist, Hildeby makes 28 saves for Tampa Bay
Jake Guentzel scored and had an assist, Nikita Kucherov had two assists, and Dennis Hildeby made 28 saves for the Lightning (13-4-2), who are 6-1-2 in their past nine games, including an 8-3 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday.
Matthew Knies scored, and Jet Greaves made 25 saves for the Blue Jackets (7-10-0), who have lost three straight.
Guentzel, who was playing in his 700th NHL game, gave the Lightning a 2-1 lead at 1:06 of the third period. He took a backhand pass from Hagel in the left circle and scored with a shot that trickled through the pads of Greaves.
Hagel made it 3-1 at 7:41, scoring from a sharp angle below the right circle. He has five goals in the past three games.
Hagel gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead at 2:57 of the first period, scoring in front after controlling a big rebound off a shot from the high slot by Charle-Edouard D'Astous.
Knies tied it 1-1 at 12:20 with a power-play goal, tapping in a backdoor pass from Kent Johnson. It was his first goal since scoring twice in the season opener, a 6-3 win against the Sabres on Oct. 1.
Blue Jackets coach Rick Bowness missed the game due to an illness. Assistant coach Don Granato was in charge behind the bench.