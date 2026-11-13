Global Series Finland blog: Hurricanes’ Kotkaniemi on open practice, seeing family 

I had my family here, probably like 15-20 people. It was just the kind of closest family, like grandparents and my parents and brother. We got together quickly after the game. It was good catching up. They were waiting in the stands and they were happy about the game. They said it was fun to watch that one. They don't get to see me play live very often. They come over once or twice a year, see a couple games, but it's pretty special for them to see a game like this.

The open practice today was cool. It was great to have all those kids in the building. They were really into it. The whole thing reminded me of when I was young, doing the same things. It's funny. They're passionate about hockey, that's their thing and they are pumped to see all the players. That was a lot of fun.

Afterward, me and Sebastian met some young players from local club HIFK as part of the NHL Players’ Association’s Goals and Dreams program. We did something similar this summer in my hometown. I did that one with Joel Armia of the Los Angeles Kings. It is cool to give something back to the kids and to see the kids smile. It always put you in a good mood as well. The little things can help everyone.

Now, that we are done here, I’m going to see the family quickly for lunch and have a coffee with them. Maybe take some guys out for dinner from the team later and get some rest and get ready for the game.

We only have another day here. You start to get the feeling like you need to fit a lot of stuff in a short time. I feel like there's still so much to do and show for the guys, but, you know, even a little while being here, it's just been great.