Global Series Finland blog: Hurricanes’ Kotkaniemi on open practice, seeing family 

The Seattle Kraken and Carolina Hurricanes have taken a break from their North American portion of the NHL schedule to play at Veikkaus Arena in Helsinki for the 2026 NHL Global Series Finland. The Carolina Hurricanes won the first game 4-1 on Thursday, the second game is Saturday (1 p.m. ET; HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, KING, NHLN, SN1).
Hurricanes forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi will keep a blog with NHL.com throughout the Global Series, giving fans a taste of what life is like on the ground as they go through the experience in Finland. Kotkaniemi’s third entry focuses on the victory Thursday, which was a Finnish showcase with teammate Sebastian Aho scoring twice and defenseman Juuso Valimaki also scoring. The Hurricanes took part in an open practice on Friday and Kotkaniemi also did meet-and-greet sessions with some children from a nearby hockey program.