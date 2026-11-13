Global Series goalies Daccord, Bussi meet over coffee in Finland 

For each at that point, the NHL was the goal, the dream, but it seemed uncertain at best.

Daccord, then 22, had been selected by the Ottawa Senators in the seventh round (No. 199) in the 2015 NHL Draft and was playing for Arizona State University. Bussi was 20, playing for Muskegon in the USHL, passed over multiple times in the NHL Draft.

Yet, each believed there was more to be had from the game they loved and they chased it across North America.

Bussi had stops in Muskegon and Western Michigan University. He spent three seasons with Providence in the American Hockey League, as well as a short sojourn with Maine in the ECHL.

Daccord played for ASU and then had stops with Belleville (AHL), Brampton (ECHL) and the Ottawa Senators. In 2021, he was claimed by the Kraken in the NHL Expansion Draft, but stops with Charlotte and Coachella Valley, each in the AHL, were needed before full-time NHL work materialized.

Even then it was a white-knuckle experience for the first couple of seasons.

“I remember like when I was first trying to make it in the League, you'd get basically a spot start here and there, and it would feel like life or death,” Daccord said. “It would feel like if you lost or didn't play well, it was like you're never going to get another chance again.

“Now I've played maybe almost 200 games, something like that, and I'm like thinking about my fourth, fifth, sixth start being like in that moment thinking if I didn't play well, I was never getting another chance. That's how it feels in the moment though.”

Bussi nodded in agreement, having felt the same fears.

“I wish for people it didn't feel like that, but it's a compliment to how good the League is and the depth, how many good goalies, good players there are. There are a lot of guys in the American Hockey League that could be in the NHL.

“It's just that opportunity and what do you do with it. You shouldn't be nervous about it, right?”

Bussi is fresh off a Stanley Cup championship with the Hurricanes in which he played an unexpected starring role after being claimed on waivers.

Daccord has earned himself a platoon with Philipp Grubauer, his moment in the sun coming in the 2024 NHL Winter Classic when he had a shutout against the Vegas Golden Knights.

They have travelled far different roads to this intersection at the Global Series, but their friendship, forged on the ice at Stop It, has never wavered.

Bussi played for the Hurricanes in a 4-1 victory against the Kraken on Thursday in the opener of this two-game set. Daccord was the backup to Grubauer. They could face each other on Saturday.