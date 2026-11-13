Global Series goalies Daccord, Bussi meet over coffee in Finland 

HELSINKI -- Joey Daccord and Brandon Bussi are together here, opposing goalies in the 2026 NHL Global Series Finland.
It’s a scenario neither could have imagined when they met for the first time as teenagers in Massachusetts.
“I've known you a long time now, going back for a while,” Daccord, a goalie with the Seattle Kraken, said as he joined Bussi, a goalie for the Carolina Hurricanes, for coffee and conversation for an NHL Studios production.
The meet up was part of many excursions the players and teams took while in Finland for the two-game series, which concludes Saturday at Veikkhaus Arena (1 p.m. ET; HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, KING, NHLN, SN1).
They talked about their relationship, common friends in hockey and a variety of goalie topics in a 40-minute conversation that was erudite at times and silly at others.
The friendship between the two goalies dates back to 2018, when Bussi got more serious about his goaltending. He left his home on Long Island and cast his lot with Stop It Goaltending, a goalie camp in Massachusetts run by Daccord’s father, Brian.
“That was the first time where I'm going to spend a full year away from my house, right?” Bussi said. “I'm taking my training away from my family, and it was a lot of fun, you know, a few of the goalies lived together.”
Among the goalies living together was Devin Cooley, who is taking a star turn with the Calgary Flames this season.
“I was coaching (at the camp) while training and it felt like kind of everything kind of aligned for me playing-wise.” Bussi said.