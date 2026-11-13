Islanders defeat Kings, stop losing streak at four

Victor Eklund scored for the fourth straight game, and Matthew Schaefer, Simon Holmstrom and Bo Horvat also had a goal for the Islanders (8-6-4), who were 0-2-2 in their previous four games. Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves, and Ryan Pulock had two assists.

Trevor Moore and Quinton Byfield scored for the Kings (5-10-2), who have lost three straight games. Darcy Kuemper made 15 saves in his 500th career game.

Kevin Fiala had an assist in season debut. He was playing for the first time since sustaining fractures in his left leg while playing for Team Switzerland at the 2026 Milan Olympics in February and undergoing a follow-up procedure in September.

The Islanders went up 1-0 at 5:50 of the first period. Schenn was at the top of the crease and put in the rebound of Pulock’s one-timer from the point, which had been tipped by Mitchell Chaffee.

Moore tied it 1-1 at 8:55 by getting to the slot and tipping Brandt Clarke’s shot from the right point.

Schaefer put New York back in front 2-1 at 12:56 with a wrist shot from the high slot through traffic on a power play.

Matias Maccelli had the primary assist on the play. He was making his return after missing nine games because of a lower-body injury.

Eklund extended the Islanders’ lead to 3-1 at 5:35 of the second period, crashing the paint and finishing a backhand centering pass that Schenn got around a sliding Cody Ceci.

Schenn has seven points (two goals, five assists) during a four-game point streak.

Byfield got the Kings to within 3-2 during a 5-on-3 power play at 7:52. He positioned himself at the top of the crease and knocking in the rebound of Artemi Panarin’s one-timer.

Holmstrom made it 4-2 just 39 seconds into the third period, picking up a loose puck in the slot and scoring with a turnaround shot in the slot.

Horvat scored an empty-net goal at 17:14 for the 5-2 final.