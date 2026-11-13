Jets score five goals in second, surge past Stars for fifth straight win

Mark Scheifele had two goals and an assist, Dawson Mercer scored twice in his second straight game, and Kyle Connor and Gabriel Vilardi each had a goal and two assists for the Jets (9-8-3). Stuart Skinner made 30 saves.

Roope Hintz had a goal and an assist, and Arttu Hyry also scored for the Stars (10-6-2), who had their four-game point streak come to an end (3-0-1). Jake Oettinger allowed six goals on 27 shots before being replaced 1:00 into the third period by Casey DeSmith, who allowed two goals on three shots in relief.

Hyry gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 4:19 of the first period, sending a one-timer in blocker side off a pass from Hintz.

Hintz extended it to 2-0 at 18:32 on the breakaway. He put a backhand shot through the five-hole of Skinner after a lead pass from Jason Robertson.

Samberg scored the first of Winnipeg’s five second-period goals to cut it to 2-1 at 1:11, a point shot past Oettinger’s glove.

Scheifele tied it 2-2 at 7:03 after gathering a rebound in the low slot and snapping a shot glove side.

Perron gave Dallas a 3-2 lead at 11:14 off a deflection, his first goal with the Stars.

Mercer tied it 3-3 at 13:55. Cole Perfetti relayed a pass to Mercer, who snapped it in glove side.

Scheifele gave Winnipeg its first lead at 4-3 at 18:12 with a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Villardi.

Mercer’s second goal extended it to 5-3 with nine seconds remaining in the period after finishing on a 2-on-1 rush.

Connor pushed it to 6-3 just 1:00 into the third period with a snap shot from the low circle.

Villardi made it 7-3 at 15:12, and Cole Koepke scored 14 seconds later for the 8-3 final.