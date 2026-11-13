Donato wins it in OT, Blackhawks defeat Sabres to end six-game slide

The forward circled in the offensive zone, moved to the slot and put a wrist shot past Sabres goalie Alex Lyon.

Frank Nazar scored twice and Spencer Knight made 21 saves for the Blackhawks (5-13-1), who had gone 1-8-1 in their past 10 games. Sam Rinzel had two assists.

Owen Power and Tage Thompson each scored, and Jack Quinn had two assists for the Sabres (8-7-4), who have lost their past three games (0-2-1). Alex Lyon made 22 saves in his season debut. He sustained an upper-body injury during the preseason and was activated from injured reserve before the game.

Power put the Sabres ahead 1-0 at 9:00 of the first period. Josh Norris made a backhand pass from the slot to Power, who scored with a one-timer over Knight’s right shoulder from the top of the right face-off circle.

Nazar tied the game 1-1 with a power-play goal at 12:22. He got Connor Bedard’s pass from the bottom of the left circle and tapped the puck over Lyon's left skate at the near post.

Thompson put Buffalo back on top 2-1 on the power play at 15:46. Quinn fought off Chicago forward Jordan Greenway along the left-wing boards and backhanded a pass to Thompson, who fired a wrist shot in from the face-off dot.

Nazar scored his second of the game to tie it 2-2 at 8:22 of the third period. Rinzel put the puck toward the net from the high slot, and it went into the net off the blade of Nazar's stick.