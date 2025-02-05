State Your Case: No. 1 goalie for Sweden at 4 Nations Face-Off

Benjamin: I understand the way you’re coming at this, to go with the hot hand. And I also understand that it’s a bit of a risk playing a guy who went six weeks without playing in a game. At the same time, Ullmark was having a fantastic season when he got injured; he was 12-7-2 with a 2.38 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 23 games (22 starts). And he’s a guy with a pedigree, having won the William M. Jennings Trophy (with Jeremy Swayman), presented to the goalies for the team that allows the fewest goals in the NHL, and the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goalie in 2023 while with the Boston Bruins. That was just two seasons ago. To me, the 31—year-old Ullmark brings gravitas to the position, the understanding that he has and can get the job done. Plus, he’s fresh! He hasn’t had the wear and tear the other goalies have had on them during the past two months, and he’ll be raring to go. It’s not an easy pick, but I’d go with Ullmark.

Rosen: Amalie's using exclamation points, so you know she means business. Ullmark is the best of the three goalies. If healthy through the season, he'd be the starter and it wouldn't be the question. But he's not in a rhythm of playing regularly. He needs time to get reacclimated. The Senators will benefit from him being there and practicing instead of being on a beach somewhere during the break, but Sweden can't take the risk of relying on him to get off to a good start in the tournament. Ersson has been playing better of late, but I can't just ignore five goals against in a 6-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Jan. 23 and four against on 16 shots in a 5-0 loss to the Devils on Jan. 29. He's too hot and cold for my liking. Gustavsson has been the steadiest of the three this season. His numbers started to balloon in the past month, coinciding with the Wild losing Kirill Kaprizov and playing without Jonas Brodin, Jared Spurgeon and even Brock Faber for four games. Take away the best skaters on your team, and the goalie's stats will take a hit. But Gustavsson will have Sweden's best skaters in front of him, an elite defenseman group with Victor Hedman, Mattias Ekholm, Erik Karlsson and Gustav Forsling. He will be protected better than he has been in Minnesota, and he will deliver. He's the guy.