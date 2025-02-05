State Your Case: No. 1 goalie for Sweden at 4 Nations Face-Off

NHL.com writers debate which of Ullmark, Gustavsson, Ersson deserves starting role

SWE 4NF NO1 goalie Ullmark Gustavsson Ersson bug

© Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images / Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

From the onset, Sweden had a tough call when it came to its No. 1 goalie at the 4 Nations Face-Off, the best-on-best tournament being held Feb. 12-20. The knee injury sustained by Jacob Markstrom of the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 22 only muddied those waters.

He will miss the tournament, and one of the other goalies in consideration, Linus Ullmark of the Ottawa Senators, just returned to action on Tuesday after being out for six weeks with a back injury. Filip Gustavsson of the Minnesota Wild is in the mix, as is Samuel Ersson of the Philadelphia Flyers, who was added to the roster as Markstrom’s replacement.

There is no clear-cut favorite at the moment for Sweden, especially with Ullmark trying to shake off the rust. It is a complicated decision for the team’s management and one that could go a long way to determining its fate in this round-robin tournament, which Sweden opens against Canada at Bell Centre in Montreal on Feb. 12 (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

With that in mind, NHL.com senior writers Dan Rosen and Amalie Benjamin and senior draft writer Mike Morreale got together to debate who should be the No. 1 for Team Sweden in this 4 Nations version of State Your Case.

Morreale: It seems appropriate that Team Sweden would replace Markstrom with Ersson because the latter has certainly been the sharpest in the new year among the three goalies on the roster. And shouldn't that weigh heavily in determining who should get the nod from the start? Before making 39 saves in a 3-2 loss at the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday, Ersson had been 6-4-0 with a .906 save percentage, 2.52 goals-against average and one shutout in 10 games (all starts) dating to Jan. 1. Gustavsson is 3-5-0 with a 3.83 GAA, .883 save percentage and one shutout in nine games (all starts) in 2025. It’s still unclear how Ullmark will rebound; he played his first game since Dec. 22 on Tuesday, making 34 saves on 37 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. To me, the best option at this stage is the 25-year-old Ersson, who has become John Tortorella's go-to in the City of Brotherly Love.

PHI@NJD: Ersson shutsdown Tomas Tatar with a sweet blocker save

Benjamin: I understand the way you’re coming at this, to go with the hot hand. And I also understand that it’s a bit of a risk playing a guy who went six weeks without playing in a game. At the same time, Ullmark was having a fantastic season when he got injured; he was 12-7-2 with a 2.38 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 23 games (22 starts). And he’s a guy with a pedigree, having won the William M. Jennings Trophy (with Jeremy Swayman), presented to the goalies for the team that allows the fewest goals in the NHL, and the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goalie in 2023 while with the Boston Bruins. That was just two seasons ago. To me, the 31—year-old Ullmark brings gravitas to the position, the understanding that he has and can get the job done. Plus, he’s fresh! He hasn’t had the wear and tear the other goalies have had on them during the past two months, and he’ll be raring to go. It’s not an easy pick, but I’d go with Ullmark.

Rosen: Amalie's using exclamation points, so you know she means business. Ullmark is the best of the three goalies. If healthy through the season, he'd be the starter and it wouldn't be the question. But he's not in a rhythm of playing regularly. He needs time to get reacclimated. The Senators will benefit from him being there and practicing instead of being on a beach somewhere during the break, but Sweden can't take the risk of relying on him to get off to a good start in the tournament. Ersson has been playing better of late, but I can't just ignore five goals against in a 6-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Jan. 23 and four against on 16 shots in a 5-0 loss to the Devils on Jan. 29. He's too hot and cold for my liking. Gustavsson has been the steadiest of the three this season. His numbers started to balloon in the past month, coinciding with the Wild losing Kirill Kaprizov and playing without Jonas Brodin, Jared Spurgeon and even Brock Faber for four games. Take away the best skaters on your team, and the goalie's stats will take a hit. But Gustavsson will have Sweden's best skaters in front of him, an elite defenseman group with Victor Hedman, Mattias Ekholm, Erik Karlsson and Gustav Forsling. He will be protected better than he has been in Minnesota, and he will deliver. He's the guy.

DAL@MIN: Gustavsson shuts down Bäck with remarkable save

Morreale: I agree with Amalie that Ullmark was having a nice season, but, again, until Tuesday he hadn't played in more than a month, and this tournament won’t allow a feeling-out process; it's all in from the get-go. Dan likes to nitpick, but it should be noted that prior to having that tough outing at the Devils, Ersson had gone 6-1-0 with a 2.13 GAA, .918 save percentage and one shutout in his previous seven games. That included a 31-save effort in a 4-2 victory against New Jersey two days earlier. The bottom line is Ersson is having a solid season on a subpar Flyers team, which recently was shut out in three straight games (Jan. 29-Feb. 2). What’s undeniable is Gustavsson is playing for a much more talented team, and his numbers are average. Ersson has exhibited plenty of confidence and emotion, and that's critical of any goalie looking to stop every shot on any given night. This will be Ersson's fifth time representing Sweden internationally, with the most recent instance being the 2024 IIHF World Hockey Championship, when he helped his country to a bronze medal with a sparkling 1.44 GAA in four games.

Benjamin: Dan knows I don’t use exclamation points lightly, and I don’t feel like this question is actually a question. That’s partly because I’m taking the long view when I say that the net should be Ullmark’s. Because though the 4 Nations is a great tournament and all of the participants are sincerely looking forward to putting on their country’s colors and playing for national pride, there’s also a way in which the tournament is a chance for countries to see what they might have for a year from now at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics. Even with his six-week absence, I believe that Ullmark is the best goalie that Sweden has to offer. So it’s very likely that, come the Olympics, they’ll be relying on the services of the Senators goalie. That’s why I’d get him in now. Not only does it show faith from Sweden’s coaches and management that Ullmark could and should be handed the net in 2026, but it also gives him a chance to get his feet wet in the first best-on-best international hockey that’s been played since the World Cup of Hockey 2016. It’s not a perfect solution to the goaltending situation, but Sweden doesn’t have perfection. This, to me, is the best outcome, in the short and long term.

PIT@OTT: Ullmark makes great stick save on Karlsson in 1st period

Rosen: This isn't a get-your-feet-wet tournament. This is best-on-best for these four countries participating. There's a lot on the line. The Olympics are next year. Yes, seeing how a goalie does in this competition will whet the appetite for next year, give a glimpse of what could be to come. Ullmark's spot on Sweden's Olympic team is his to lose. He's been that good that right now, whether he plays in the 4 Nations Face-Off or doesn't, he has a roster spot. It's on him to keep it. Playing in this tournament is irrelevant. What is relevant is winning this tournament. Ullmark doesn't give Sweden the best chance. Ersson doesn't give Sweden the best chance. And if we're going with Amalie's argument, Ersson shouldn't even be under consideration, because he's at best fourth among the goalies Sweden is looking at for the Olympics next year. Gustavsson is in the top three. That's why he was selected to be on the roster for this tournament. Ullmark isn't fresh. Ersson is off the radar. Gustavsson has been healthy and on the roster the whole time. As soon as Markstrom went down, it became his net. Had Ullmark come back in the past two weeks, I would think differently, but Sweden wants to go win this tournament and Gustavsson gives Tre Kronor the best chance. Guess what? If he does it, that also answers a big question for the Olympics. Can Gustavsson do it? Yes.

Related Content

Sweden projected lines, defense pairs, goalies for 4 Nations Face-Off by NHL.com

Zibanejad's play getting 'better' for Rangers ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off 

Finland, Sweden set for next chapter in rivalry at 4 Nations Face-Off

Hedman says being Sweden captain 'a dream come true'

Ersson of Flyers named to Team Sweden for 4 Nations Face-Off, replaces Markstrom

Laine says Finland players 'hate' Sweden ahead of rivalry game at 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal

Carlsson sees 4 Nations Face-Off as chance to learn from NHL's best

4 Nations Face-Off

Top 10 NHL EDGE stats for 4 Nations Face-Off

Panthers teammates Tkachuk, Barkov ready to put friendship aside at 4 Nations

Canada projected lines, defense pairs, goalies for 4 Nations Face-Off by NHL.com

Sweden projected lines, defense pairs, goalies for 4 Nations Face-Off by NHL.com

McAvoy has 'goose bumps' at chance to be leader for Team USA at 4 Nations

Rakell of Penguins named to Team Sweden for 4 Nations Face-Off, replaces William Karlsson

Doughty on playing for Canada at 4 Nations: 'I want to be there'

Fantasy hockey pool rankings for 4 Nations Face-Off

Marchand says playing for Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off 'going to be incredible'

4 Nations Face-Off will present coaches, players with tight learning curve

State Your Case: Will B. Tkachuk or Forsberg have bigger impact at 4 Nations?

Zizing ‘Em Up: Guerin talks Team USA roots from Miracle on Ice to 4 Nations

Vaakanainen, Jokiharju added to Finland roster for 4 Nations Face-Off

4 Nations Roster Remix: 1990 United States team

4 Nations Roster Remix: 1990 Finland team

McDavid ready for ‘intense games’ with Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

Crosby to be Canada's 'security blanket' as captain at 4 Nations Face-Off

Finland, Sweden set for next chapter in rivalry at 4 Nations Face-Off