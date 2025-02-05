State Your Case: No. 1 goalie for Sweden at 4 Nations Face-Off

Morreale: I agree with Amalie that Ullmark was having a nice season, but, again, until Tuesday he hadn't played in more than a month, and this tournament won’t allow a feeling-out process; it's all in from the get-go. Dan likes to nitpick, but it should be noted that prior to having that tough outing at the Devils, Ersson had gone 6-1-0 with a 2.13 GAA, .918 save percentage and one shutout in his previous seven games. That included a 31-save effort in a 4-2 victory against New Jersey two days earlier. The bottom line is Ersson is having a solid season on a subpar Flyers team, which recently was shut out in three straight games (Jan. 29-Feb. 2). What’s undeniable is Gustavsson is playing for a much more talented team, and his numbers are average. Ersson has exhibited plenty of confidence and emotion, and that's critical of any goalie looking to stop every shot on any given night. This will be Ersson's fifth time representing Sweden internationally, with the most recent instance being the 2024 IIHF World Hockey Championship, when he helped his country to a bronze medal with a sparkling 1.44 GAA in four games.
Benjamin: Dan knows I don’t use exclamation points lightly, and I don’t feel like this question is actually a question. That’s partly because I’m taking the long view when I say that the net should be Ullmark’s. Because though the 4 Nations is a great tournament and all of the participants are sincerely looking forward to putting on their country’s colors and playing for national pride, there’s also a way in which the tournament is a chance for countries to see what they might have for a year from now at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics. Even with his six-week absence, I believe that Ullmark is the best goalie that Sweden has to offer. So it’s very likely that, come the Olympics, they’ll be relying on the services of the Senators goalie. That’s why I’d get him in now. Not only does it show faith from Sweden’s coaches and management that Ullmark could and should be handed the net in 2026, but it also gives him a chance to get his feet wet in the first best-on-best international hockey that’s been played since the World Cup of Hockey 2016. It’s not a perfect solution to the goaltending situation, but Sweden doesn’t have perfection. This, to me, is the best outcome, in the short and long term.